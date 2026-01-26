Revenues for Q4 2025: €1,037.5 million, up +12.2% (+14.7% like-for-like)

- Revenues for 2025: €3,737.0 million, up +14.2% (+16.0% like-for-like)

- Continued strong commercial momentum with the signing of new contracts

ID Logistics, (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL) European leader in contract logistics, today announces its revenues for the 4th quarter of 2025.

Eric HÉMAR, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, comments: "ID Logistics has had a successful year in 2025, with strong growth all along the year and the last quarter exceeding €1 billion in revenue for the first time in its history. Driven by another year of sustained growth of 16.0% on a like-for-like basis in 2025, ID Logistics has more than doubled its revenue in five years. This performance illustrates the confidence of our customers and the unwavering commitment of our teams. It confirms the quality of our business positioning, the consistency of our geographical deployment, and the strength of the entrepreneurial spirit that permeates our entire company."

Revenues, in €m 2025 2024 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 4th quarter 1,037.5 925.1 +12.2% +14.7% Total full year 3,737.0 3,271.0 +14.2% +16.0%

REVENUES FOR THE 4TH QUARTER OF 2025: €1,037.5M, UP +12.2% (+14.7% LIKE FOR LIKE)

ID Logistics recorded revenues of €1,037.5 million in the 4th quarter of 2025, up +12.2%. Adjusted for an overall unfavorable currency effect during the quarter, growth amounted to +14.7% like-for-like compared to the 4th quarter of 2024.

During the 4th quarter of 2025, the following trends were particularly noticeable:

Continued robust growth in France, with an increase of +7.2% (25% of Group revenues), despite a high base effect linked to the strong performance in the 4 th quarter of 2024 (+15.0%);

quarter of 2024 (+15.0%); Strong growth in quarterly revenue in Europe excluding France, up 13.1% on a comparable basis, a region that accounts for 49% of Group revenues;

Continued very strong momentum in North America (19% of Group revenues), with revenue growth of 32.0% on a comparable basis;

Sustained activity in Latin America and Asia, up 13.0% on a comparable basis (7% of Group revenues).



As of December 31, 2025, ID Logistics posted revenues of €3,737.0 million, up +14.2%. Adjusted for an unfavorable exchange rate effect in 2025, growth was +16.0% on a like-for-like basis compared with 2024. ID Logistics also recorded strong commercial momentum with 27 new projects launched during the 2025 financial year.

NEW CONTRACTS

During the 4th quarter of 2025, ID Logistics continued its intense commercial development, winning or launching new contracts such as:

In the UK, ID Logistics will open a new site in 2026 for a global e-commerce leader, a long-standing customer of the Group. This activity will be based in the south-east of England on a 41,000 m² site and will employ 450 people. With this 4 th activity since its entry into the UK less than three years ago, ID Logistics will have 1,200 employees and 130,000 m² of space in the country.

activity since its entry into the UK less than three years ago, ID Logistics will have 1,200 employees and 130,000 m² of space in the country. ID Logistics is developing its partnership with a long-standing customer, a global leader in furniture. After Germany and Poland, in 2026 the Group will open a new 35,000 m² facility in southern Lisbon, Portugal, dedicated to kitchenware.

ID Logistics is continuing its development in the fashion sector with its first collaboration with the H&M group in Brazil. In the 4th quarter of 2025, the Group completed the ramp-up of a new 25,000 m² site in the state of Minas Gerais, which employs 150 people.

OUTLOOK

The growth in the Group's business recorded in 2025, characterized by 27 new operations and the opening of Canada, constitutes a lever for growth in the coming months. At the same time, ID Logistics remains attentive to the increase in productivity at recently opened sites and confirms its willingness to seize external growth opportunities as they arise.

NEXT PUBLICATION

Annual results 2025: March 11, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 50,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

APPENDIX

Revenues, in €m 2025 2024 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 4th quarter France 257.8 240.5 +7.2% +7.2% Europe (excluding France) 509.0 448.6 +13.4% +13.1% North America 199.5 163.7 +21.9% +32.0% Other 71.2 72.3 -1.5% +13.0% International 779.7 684.6 +13.9% +17.4% Total 1,037.5 925.1 +12.2% +14.7% Full year France 985.3 868.1 +13.5% +13.5% Europe (excluding France) 1,773.2 1,575.8 +12.5% +12.0% North America 699.8 554.2 +26.3% +31.9% Other 278.7 272.9 +2.1% +15.8% International 2,751.7 2,402.9 +14.5% +16.9% Total 3,737.0 3,271.0 +14.2% +16.0%

CHANGE ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

Changes in revenues on a like-for-like basis reflect the organic performance of the ID Logistics Group, excluding the impact of:

changes in the scope of consolidation: the contribution to revenues of companies acquired during the period is excluded from this period, and the contribution to revenues of companies sold during the previous period is excluded from this period;

- changes in applicable accounting principles;

- variations in exchange rates, by calculating revenues for different periods on the basis of identical exchange rates: thus, published data for the previous period are converted using the exchange rate for the current period.

Change in revenues from reported to comparable data

in €m 2024 Effect of

changes

in scope Effect of

changes

exchange rates Change on

a like-for-like

basis 2025 1st quarter 736.3 n/a +0.2% +17.7% 867.8 2nd quarter 782.3 n/a -2.2% +16.5% 893.9 3rd quarter 827.3 n/a -2.0% +15.4% 937.8 4th quarter 925.1 n/a -2.5% +14.7% 1,037.5 Full year 3,271.0 n/a -1.8% +16.0% 3,737.0

