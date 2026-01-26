Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C609 | ISIN: BMG850801025 | Ticker-Symbol: SN6
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 10:39
29,700 Euro
-0,83 % -0,250
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,45029,65018:40
29,45029,65018:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2026 17:24 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited in discussions to sell up to 50% in Avenir LNG Limited

London, January 26, 2026 Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI), through its subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd., today confirms it is in discussions with a strategic buyer, regarding the potential sale of up to 50% of its interest in Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir LNG).

Avenir LNG is an industry leader in small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and is focused on supporting the marine energy transition through one of the largest fleets of small-scale LNG vessels. Avenir LNG owns and operates a fleet of five modern small-scale LNG bunkering vessels, with two newbuildings under construction.

The potential sale agreement is subject to final documentation and customary approvals, which are expected in the first quarter of 2026. Should a formal agreement be reached, Stolt-Nielsen intends to jointly own and operate Avenir LNG as a joint venture.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Alex Ng
Vice President Strategy & Business Development
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8913
al.ng@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.