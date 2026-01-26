Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.01.2026 18:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with Niemann-Pick disease type C. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses.

Niemann-Pick disease is a rare disease that impacts the body's central nervous system, mainly in young children. People living with Niemann-Pick disease type C often begin experiencing symptoms like an enlarged liver or spleen or abnormal eye movements. Treatment is critical to helping people manage their symptoms and live longer, healthier lives.[1]

"People living with Niemann-Pick disease type C face enormous challenges and overwhelming financial burdens," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors, TAF's Niemann-Pick Type C Financial Assistance Program serves as a vital lifeline, ensuring that families impacted by this disease can access critical treatment."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (866) 443-8390 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 260,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley
Senior Director of Communications
margaret.figley@tafcares.org

[1] Boston Children's Hospital, "Niemann-Pick Disease Type C," https://www.childrenshospital.org/conditions/niemann-pick-disease-type-c, accessed October 2025.

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-opens-new-program-for-niemann-pick-disease-type-c-1118851

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.