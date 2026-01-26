The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with Niemann-Pick disease type C. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses.

Niemann-Pick disease is a rare disease that impacts the body's central nervous system, mainly in young children. People living with Niemann-Pick disease type C often begin experiencing symptoms like an enlarged liver or spleen or abnormal eye movements. Treatment is critical to helping people manage their symptoms and live longer, healthier lives.[1]

"People living with Niemann-Pick disease type C face enormous challenges and overwhelming financial burdens," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors, TAF's Niemann-Pick Type C Financial Assistance Program serves as a vital lifeline, ensuring that families impacted by this disease can access critical treatment."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (866) 443-8390 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 260,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

