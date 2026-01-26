Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - During National School Choice Week, the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) is launching its annual "Faith Teaches" campaign, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to parental choice in education and highlighting the transformative role Christian schools play in shaping students both academically and spiritually.

ACSI asserts that parents/guardians are positioned to choose the educational environment that best suits their children.

The "Faith Teaches" campaign underscores the belief that education is more than academics alone-it is an eternal investment in a child's faith formation. This formation is intentionally shaped through the shared partnership of parents, churches, and schools working together. Christian schools uniquely integrate faith and learning, teaching students the intrinsic worth and dignity of every person-regardless of background-rooted in the biblical truth of Genesis 1:27.

Stories like Devin's, a student at Virginia Tech who excelled in a Christian high school, are only possible thanks to school choice and to the ACSI Children's Tuition Fund.

ACSI Vice President for Legal Affairs Philip Scott, J.D., who oversees legal, human resources, and risk management support for member schools, emphasized the importance of educational choice for families.

"It is imperative that families have the best educational options to fit the needs of their child," Scott said. "Schools do not just offer a service; they are a partner in the formation of a child. Parents need the support and resources to choose wisely for their child's flourishing and ultimately for the Glory of God."

Through National School Choice Week and the "Faith Teaches" campaign, ACSI seeks to amplify the lasting impact of Christian education while continuing to advocate for policies that protect and strengthen parental choice.

ACSI will also be attending the National Religious Broadcasters Conference, Feb. 17-20, 2026. Representatives at booth 709 will be available to speak about the importance of school choice with the hope that every student in every state will have access to Christ-centered education.

About the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI):

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ACSI exists to strengthen Christian schools and equip Christian educators worldwide as they prepare students academically and inspire them to become devoted followers of Jesus Christ. ACSI advances excellence in Christian schools by enhancing the professional and personal development of Christian educators and providing vital support functions for Christian schools through multiple services including teacher and administrator certification, school accreditation, legal/legislative assistance, and curriculum publishing. Serving more than 25,000 schools in 108 countries, ACSI helps more than 5.5 million students worldwide connect to Christian education.

About the ACSI Children's Tuition Fund:

Children's Tuition Fund (CTF), a ministry of ACSI, exists to advance and resource educational freedom for parents who desire a Christ-centered education for their children. CTF works in partnership with schools, contributors, and parents by offering relationship-oriented financial assistance through state tax-credit programs. CTF currently operates tax-credit scholarship programs in AL, MO, PA, RI, and VA. The team is poised to expand and continues to advocate for programs as states pass legislation for educational choice.

