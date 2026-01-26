Horizon Europe (the "Company"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today provided an update following First Brands Group, LLC's ("First Brands") announcement regarding the orderly wind down of certain of its North American operations, including Brake Parts Inc., Cardone, and Autolite.

Horizon Europe is in the process of separating from First Brands operations and is not impacted by its ongoing U.S. based restructuring process.

"Our European business remains strong and we continue operating in the ordinary course. Horizon Europe is focused on what matters most, supporting our customers and delivering industry-leading products in Europe," said Michael Scott, Independent Director and Chief Restructuring Officer of Horizon Europe.

Horizon Europe currently operates as an independent business apart from the First Brands Group and is supported by financial backing from key financial partners. The Company's operations continue in the ordinary course without interruption, and Horizon Europe remains focused on delivering for its customers and maintaining its leadership in the branded towing and trailering equipment industry.

About Horizon Europe

Horizon Europe is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products.

The Company serves automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. The Company's mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver premium products for our customers, engage with our employees, and create value for our shareholders.

Horizon Europe is home to some of Europe's most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Westfalia, Siarr, Witter and others.

