WELBIT Strengthens Its International Expansion Amid Growing Interest from Southeast Asia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Canadian fintech company WELBIT continues to strengthen its international presence as it records growing interest from Asian markets in the first half of 2026.

WELBIT is officially registered in Toronto, Canada, and operates within the Canadian legal and regulatory framework. The company conducts its business in a regulated environment and is subject to oversight by Canada's relevant financial regulatory authorities, ensuring compliance, transparency, and strong standards of corporate governance.

The company began its international development strategy in 2025, laying the foundation for global partnerships and cross-border expansion. In early 2026, WELBIT has seen a notable increase in attention from partners and business communities across Asia, particularly in South Korea, China, Japan, and Vietnam. Interest from these regions reflects growing awareness of WELBIT's operational model and its positioning within the Canadian financial ecosystem.

According to company representatives, the rising interest from Asia is driven by a combination of factors, including Canada's stable regulatory environment, WELBIT's technology-driven approach, and its focus on long-term, sustainable financial solutions. As a result, the WELBIT brand is becoming increasingly visible across key Asian markets.

WELBIT views 2026 as a pivotal year for international growth, with Asia identified as a strategic region for expansion. The company plans to continue developing partnerships and regional initiatives while maintaining strict adherence to Canadian regulatory standards and compliance requirements.

In a New Year message to partners, WELBIT Chief Executive Officer Oliver Hogan shared his outlook for the year ahead:

"2026 is a year of opportunity - an opportunity for growth, partnership, and long-term development. We believe that this year our partners will truly experience the strength of WELBIT, and together we will build sustainable financial success."

WELBIT emphasizes that its strategy is focused on responsible growth rather than short-term results. The company aims to build a resilient international ecosystem where partners can operate with confidence, supported by transparency, technological innovation, and a disciplined approach to risk management.

As WELBIT continues its international development, the company positions itself as a next-generation Canadian fintech firm, committed to sustainable expansion, global collaboration, and long-term value creation for its partners worldwide.

