Wedgewood Weddings Expands Into Berthoud, Colorado With Brookside Gardens

Historic 1889 Farmhouse and Three Acres of Landscaped Gardens Become Northern Colorado's Newest All-Inclusive Wedding Venue

BERTHOUD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, announced today the acquisition of Brookside Gardens by Wedgewood Weddings , a romantic garden wedding destination in Berthoud, Colorado. The newest addition marks Wedgewood Weddings' 14th venue in Colorado, expanding its presence in the state with a venue that pairs historic character, lush outdoor beauty, and the ease of a full-service planning experience.

"We love venues that feel like they have a story, and Brookside Gardens definitely does," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "Between the farmhouse, the gardens, and the whole atmosphere, it's a beautiful place to get married. We're excited to welcome it to the Wedgewood Weddings family and give couples a full-service experience that saves time and money, cuts stress, and lets them focus on the fun part."

A Century of Colorado History

Originally built in 1889, Brookside Gardens centers around a beautifully preserved brick farmhouse, featuring exposed red brick walls, original architectural details, and warm, inviting interior spaces. Modern amenities have been integrated to support contemporary celebrations while maintaining the venue's timeless character. Elegant lighting, open gathering spaces, and wide doors create a natural flow between the indoor setting and the surrounding gardens.

Three Acres of Garden Paradise

The property's three landscaped acres showcase Colorado's natural charm through seasonal blooms, mature trees, vine-covered arbors, and scenic water features, including a waterfall, a brook, and garden pathways designed to feel immersive and intimate.

Signature Ceremony Halo

Brookside Gardens' most iconic feature is its Ceremony Halo, a circular outdoor ceremony space designed as a natural focal point, surrounded by curated greenery and seasonal color throughout the year. With the sound of flowing water nearby and garden views from every angle, the Ceremony Halo offers an elevated outdoor experience that feels both romantic and effortlessly picturesque.

The space is intentionally designed to reduce the need for heavy décor, as the landscape provides the visual foundation. For year-round flexibility, couples also have access to an indoor ceremony option in the Fireside Room, featuring a fireplace and warm, cozy ambiance.

Brookside Gardens by Wedgewood Weddings is now booking events and weddings for 2026 and beyond. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/BrooksideGardens

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 80+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress, without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

Media Contact:

Jordan Garcia

jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Pinterest

SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-expands-into-berthoud-colorado-with-brookside-1129853