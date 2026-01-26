Honolulu, Hawai'i--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the "Company"), a Hawaii-based holding company, today announced that it has entered the final phase of consolidating EI Ventures and its subsidiary and affiliated companies into a single, unified holding company structure under Orthogonal Thinker Inc.

The consolidation is intended to simplify the Company's corporate structure, centralize ownership and governance, and align its operating, investment, and advisory activities within one holding company framework.

All of Orthogonal's investment holdings, intellectual property, board positions, and advisory activities are held or conducted through Orthogonal Thinker Inc., which serves as the Company's primary operating and asset-holding entity. The Company's management, governance, and capital markets activities are coordinated from Hawaii.

As part of the consolidation process, Orthogonal is evaluating a regulated security token structure for its equity. The Company's objective is to modernize shareholder ownership through compliant digital securities infrastructure, including programmable compliance features and enhanced transparency. Any potential secondary liquidity would be subject to applicable securities laws, regulatory approvals, transfer restrictions, and platform availability. No assurance can be given that secondary trading will occur. The Company is not currently offering or soliciting the purchase or sale of any securities.

"We've built Orthogonal with the mindset of a modern-day Berkshire Hathaway-focused on long-term ownership, disciplined capital allocation, and durable businesses," said David Nikzad, Founder and Executive Chairman of Orthogonal Thinker Inc. "As we approach our ten-year anniversary, it feels like we're just getting started. We're doubling and tripling down on the structure we've built, the conviction behind our strategy, and the team we've assembled. We couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead."

Orthogonal holds interests across a diversified portfolio spanning artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, energy-adjacent assets, biotechnology, and public-market investments, including positions in ASST, Bitminer, a PIPE investment in BNC, and an ongoing position in Firefly.

The Company notes several third-party milestones for factual context only. Orthogonal gained early exposure to EquipmentShare through a fund investment that participated in the company's seed round and later increased exposure through a special purpose vehicle investment in a subsequent financing round; EquipmentShare completed its public listing last week. Orthogonal also invested in BitZero approximately four to five years ago; BitZero completed its public listing in December. In addition, World Mobile announced a token listing today. Mr. Nikzad serves as Head of Capital Markets for World Mobile and Blockstreet, roles conducted in alignment with Orthogonal's broader advisory and capital markets activities. These references are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute endorsements, solicitations, or representations regarding future performance or outcomes.

Beyond infrastructure and capital markets, Orthogonal remains active in the cannabis and psilocybin sectors. The Company continues to control the formulation and trademark of Psilly and is evaluating opportunities at the intersection of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and precision formulation. All activities in these areas are conducted, or would be conducted, in strict compliance with applicable federal, state, and local laws. Orthogonal believes that regulatory frameworks for cannabinoid- and psilocybin-based products may continue to evolve over time.

Orthogonal is also evaluating the potential development of a Hawaii-based retreat and wellness center, which would be designed to operate strictly in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

"The completion of this consolidation represents a foundation, not an endpoint," Nikzad added. "We believe this structure positions Orthogonal to participate responsibly in the next phase of capital markets, technology, and wellness innovation."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's consolidation, evaluation of security token structures, potential secondary liquidity, regulatory developments, portfolio holdings, strategic positioning, and prospective projects. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Orthogonal Thinker Inc.

Orthogonal Thinker Inc. is a Hawaii-based holding company engaged in investing, operating, and advising businesses across artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, energy, biotechnology, and capital markets. The Company focuses on long-term value creation, disciplined governance, and compliant market participation.

Website: orthogonalthinker.com

Social Media: x.com/BeOrthogonal / x.com/Nikzad1111David

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281642

Source: Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.