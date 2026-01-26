Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40JLR | ISIN: US53566V1061 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.01.26 | 19:55
36,140 US-Dollar
-0,99 % -0,360
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.01.2026 19:50 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Deepak Dugar M.D.: Deepak Dugar, MD Defines a New Standard in Rhinoplasty Practice Rooted in Mastery, Restraint, and Lineage

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / In an era when aesthetic medicine is increasingly influenced by private equity, volume-driven models, and trend-based outcomes, Dr. Deepak Dugar, double board-certified plastic surgeon and internationally recognized rhinoplasty specialist, announces a formal articulation of his Principles of Practice. These principles define a practice built on mastery, restraint, and surgical lineage rather than scale or persuasion.

Dr. Dugar's practice, known exclusively for Scarless Nose Rhinoplasty, is intentionally independent and will remain so. He has made a permanent commitment that his practice will never sell to a venture capital group or consolidate into a corporate model. This independence allows every decision to be guided by anatomy, long-term outcomes, and surgical integrity, never volume, trends, or external pressure.

"Our work is not built for scale," Dr. Dugar states. "It is built for precision."

A Lineage of Craft

Dr. Dugar's approach is grounded in the closed rhinoplasty principles established by Jacques Joseph, the father of modern rhinoplasty. This lineage is not symbolic. It is technical, procedural, and practiced daily. Scarless Nose Rhinoplasty is not a marketing preference within the practice, but a demanding discipline that requires years of singular focus and refinement.

Like Michelangelo, who believed the sculpture already existed within the stone, Dr. Dugar approaches rhinoplasty as an act of restraint rather than imposition. There are no templates, no standardized outcomes, and no overcorrection. The goal is not transformation, but harmony.

Mastery Through Focus

Scarless Nose Rhinoplasty is Dr. Dugar's sole pursuit. He does not divide his attention across procedures or trends. This philosophy reflects the belief that mastery is achieved through repetition and refinement over time, not diversification.

As a result, the practice remains intentionally limited. Each patient receives a comprehensive evaluation, meticulous execution, and long-term consideration. Patients are not purchasing a procedure. They are entering a lineage of craft defined by preservation, responsibility, and enduring aesthetics.

A Practice Designed to Endure

Dr. Dugar's Principles of Practice reaffirm a belief that is increasingly rare in modern medicine. True quality cannot be rushed or scaled. Beauty, when executed with restraint, is timeless. The most successful results do not announce themselves. They endure.

This announcement is less about expansion and more about thoughtfully defining our path forward.

"I am not building a practice for acquisition," Dr. Dugar says. "I am preserving a craft."

For more information, visit scarlessnose.com.

Media Contact:
Scarless Nose
Beverly Hills, CA
Website: https://www.scarlessnose.com/

Dr. Deepak Dugar M.D.
(424) 722-3484

SOURCE: Deepak Dugar M.D.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/deepak-dugar-md-defines-a-new-standard-in-rhinoplasty-practice-rooted-1129494

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.