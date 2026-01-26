Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Lode Gold Resources Inc (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of its 2025 exploration field work at the Golden Culvert and WIN projects in Yukon through its wholly owned subsidiary Gold Orogen.

Gold Orogen (1475039 B.C. Ltd.) is an early-stage exploration play with quality assets in Yukon and New Brunswick. Optionality exists as assets are diversified on two mineral belts that are known to have prolific gold endowments.

Update on Lode Gold's Spin Out of Subsidiary Gold Orogen

As previously announced, Lode Gold is spinning out its interests in Gold Orogen through a reverse take over ("RTO") of CSE-listed Great Republic Mining (CSE: GRM) ("RTO Event"). Upon closing, Gold Orogen will be the resulting issuer and trade on the CSE under the symbol "OROG". The closing of the RTO Event is currently anticipated at, or around, the end of the month (the "Effective Date"), subject to obtaining final approval from the CSE which the Company is diligently working on. It is anticipated trading in OROG shares would commence ~3-5 business days after the Effective Date. More information will be announced concerning the Effective Date when it becomes available.

Registered shareholders of Lode Gold as of the day before the Effective Date, will be entitled to receive shares of Gold Orogen, as detailed in the shareholder and court approved plan of arrangement. For each common share of Lode Gold held by a Lode Gold shareholder the day before the Effective Date, they will receive a distribution of 0.5739 shares of Gold Orogen. For clarity, Lode Gold shares obtained through the exercise of warrants before the Effective Date will be entitled to a distribution of Gold Orogen shares.

Golden Culvert and WIN Properties 2025 Field Work Program Update

The 2025 program followed a systematic, property-wide exploration approach that integrated previously completed airborne geophysics with surface geochemistry and geological mapping to evaluate mineralized trends across the approximately 27 km strike length of the property. Results from the field program confirmed key geological and structural characteristics consistent with the Company's exploration model and materially advanced the refinement and prioritization of targets across the property.

Golden Culvert - WIN Exploration Highlights:

Seven highly prospective exploration targets identified by VRIFY with three new targets - Rubus, Golden Dragon, and Camp

Over 600 rock samples collected, doubling the total number of samples collected on the property.

48 soil samples were collected over a trend of interest, adding to the over 5,800 historical samples.

Applied the VRIFY AI platform to validate priority targets derived from earlier geophysical and geological datasets and to identify additional areas of interest across the property, resulting in the recognition of a newly identified target approximately 7 kilometers southeast of the main Golden Culvert target.

Analysis of assays received to date is ongoing in order to classify each area of interest within the broader property wide mineralizing system.

Bill Fisher, Director of Gold Orogen and Chair of the Technical Committee, commented: "Golden Culvert-WIN continues to demonstrate the hallmarks of a large, fertile gold system. Our disciplined 2025 program combined rigorous data validation with modern targeting tools to generate new, compelling exploration targets beyond the historically known zones. This work has materially strengthened our project pipeline and provides a clear technical pathway for future exploration."

2024 QMAG T Survey

In 2024, Lode Gold completed a high-resolution airborne QMAGT by Dias, survey across the Golden Culvert and WIN properties in the Yukon Tombstone Gold Belt, as previously reported (see news releases on Oct.15th and Nov 14th, 2024). Integration of the QMAGT results with existing geological and geochemical datasets led to the potential identification of multiple Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) targets, including Stingray and Camp targets, providing a geophysical and geological framework that directly informed the design and execution of the Company's systematic 2025 exploration program.

2025 Winter/Spring Verification Stage - Axiom and VRIFY Engagements

During the winter and spring of 2025, Lode Gold Resources Inc. engaged Axiom Exploration to complete a comprehensive compilation, validation, and consolidation of all available historical exploration data across the Golden Culvert and WIN projects (see News Release Feb.26th, 2025). This work integrated the Company's historical geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets with publicly available regional data and results from the 2024 airborne geophysical survey. As part of this process, Lode Gold also utilized the VRIFY AI platform to analyze the updated and unified dataset, which served to reinforce previously identified priority targets and generate additional prospective target areas across the property (Figure 1). The outcomes of this verification and targeting stage directly informed a focused and efficient strategy for the 2025 summer field program.

Priority field targets include:

Border

Steelhead

Stingray/Spine area

Rubus

Golden Culvert and surrounding ground

At the new area Stingray/Spine, the intrusion is close by and sheeted quartz veins have been observed and sampled. (see Figure 2 and 3)





Figure 1 VRIFY-derived prospectivity map for the Golden Culvert and WIN properties showing areas of highest prospectivity. Several discrete, high-priority target areas are highlighted (blue outlines).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/281648_9cf1c40c94a59b64_005full.jpg

Figure 2 Stingray/Spine area overview - Reduced Intrusion targets and stacked quartz veins on top . Magnetic anomaly survey on top left confirms this.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/281648_9cf1c40c94a59b64_006full.jpg

Figure 3 (Left) Stingray rock pb and geophysics. (Right) Stingray-Spine Au

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/281648_lodegold.jpg

2025 Field Program

The 2025 exploration field program at the Golden Culvert and WIN projects was designed to ground-truth and advance targets identified through the winter and spring verification and targeting stage. Building on the consolidated geological, geochemical, and geophysical framework developed earlier in the year, Lode Gold completed a focused, helicopter-supported field program during the 2025 summer season aimed at validating priority targets and identifying additional prospective areas across the property.

Field activities included systematic geological mapping, prospecting, and surface sampling across multiple target areas distributed along the approximately 27 km strike length of the property. A total of more than 600 rock samples and 48 soil samples were collected, expanding and infilling the existing historical dataset and providing new geochemical constraints on mineralization styles and target continuity. Field observations confirmed the presence of hornfelsed host rocks and sheeted quartz veining within several priority areas, consistent with both intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) and orogenic gold mineralization models previously recognized on the property (Figure 3).

Assay/field results from the 2025 field program have been received and are currently undergoing validation and detailed interpretation, including additional analytical work to better characterize subtle trace-element signatures. The work to date has materially advanced the Company's understanding of mineralized trends across the property and continues to strengthen the technical foundation for future exploration planning.

As a result of the 2025 field program, the Company believes that Camp is a viable target as part of the sedimentary hosted orogenic mineralization.

Moving Forward - 2026

In 2026, Lode Gold plans to continue advancing the Golden Culvert and WIN projects through the systematic review and integration of newly received assay results, field observations, and validated datasets. These data will be incorporated into updated AI-assisted analyses using the VRIFY platform to reassess prior interpretations, identify any newly emerging patterns, and further refine target rankings. In parallel, the Company will undertake additional technical reviews to independently verify AI-generated outputs and ensure consistency and quality across all interpretations.

The results of this work are expected to inform and finalize the 2026 exploration program, including a focused summer field campaign and the advancement of defined drill targets toward testing. Subject to permitting and financing, the 2026 program is expected to include drill testing of both historical targets and newly identified priority areas

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice President Exploration of Lode Gold Resources Inc., designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT LODE GOLD

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and United States.

Fremont Gold Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 8,000 channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1M oz (M&I) and 2M (Inferred). MRE (link) was updated in 2025; 92% of the ounces were left unmined. Average true widths at 1g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Gold Orogen (1475039 B.C. Ltd) is an early-stage exploration pure play with quality assets in the Yukon and New Brunswick, Canada. Optionality exists as assets are diversified on two mineral belts that are known to have prolific gold endowment.

A 19.9% strategic partner was brought in and a joint venture was formed to create one of the largest land packages in New Brunswick with mineral rights spanning 445km2.

The New Brunswick assets, McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook sit on a highly prospective belt that has seen many exciting discoveries including Dalradian, New Found Gold and Calibre Mining. Kinross- Puma surrounds McIntyre Brook.

In the Yukon, Golden Culvert/WIN sits on the southern end of the Tombstone Belt which in recent years has seen extensive exploration success. It has Reduced Intrusion (RIRGS) targets and sedimentary hosted orogenic mineralization. Over 4,500 m has been drilled with 50 gram meter intercepts.

The completion of Gold Orogen's spin out into a public company via an RTO is imminent, presenting a unique and compelling opportunity to unlock shareholder value as two standalone public companies with clear trajectory for growth will be created.

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report): 376,000 oz (M&I) and 47,000 oz (Inferred).

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan

CEO & Director

