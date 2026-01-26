Anzeige
26.01.2026 20:38 Uhr
Yazan Al-Homsi: Statement from Yazan Al Homsi Regarding BCSC Liability Decision

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Yazan Al Homsi today issued the following statement regarding the British Columbia Securities Commission's liability decision in the Core Capital Partners Inc. matter.

"The British Columbia Securities Commission panel has issued its liability decision. Most notably, the panel dismissed the allegations regarding Reliq Health Technologies.

This follows the decision by the Crown in December 2025 to stay all quasi-criminal charges that had been brought against me. In both instances, the most serious allegations against me were not substantiated.

Regarding the findings related to Block One and Integrated/CNRP, I respectfully disagree with the panel's conclusions and intend to pursue an appeal through the proper legal channels.

This process has taken a profound human toll. For nearly seven years, preservation orders have restricted my ability to manage my affairs, creating ongoing uncertainty for my business and family.

As legal proceedings are ongoing, please direct any inquiries to my counsel."

Media Contact: Laésha Smith, Partner Poulus Ensom Smith LLP e: lsmith@peslitigation.com t: 778 727 3506

About Poulus Ensom Smith LLP

Poulus Ensom Smith LLP is a leading Vancouver-based litigation boutique specializing in high-stakes corporate, commercial, and securities disputes. The firm is known for its strategic advocacy in complex matters, including securities enforcement defence, shareholder disputes, administrative law, and white-collar defense. With a team of experienced litigators, they represent public and private companies, directors, and officers across Canada, providing rigorous representation in regulatory investigations and all levels of court

SOURCE: Yazan Al-Homsi



