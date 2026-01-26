Yazan Al-Homsi: Statement from Yazan Al Homsi Regarding BCSC Liability Decision

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Yazan Al Homsi today issued the following statement regarding the British Columbia Securities Commission's liability decision in the Core Capital Partners Inc. matter.

"The British Columbia Securities Commission panel has issued its liability decision. Most notably, the panel dismissed the allegations regarding Reliq Health Technologies.

This follows the decision by the Crown in December 2025 to stay all quasi-criminal charges that had been brought against me. In both instances, the most serious allegations against me were not substantiated.

Regarding the findings related to Block One and Integrated/CNRP, I respectfully disagree with the panel's conclusions and intend to pursue an appeal through the proper legal channels.

This process has taken a profound human toll. For nearly seven years, preservation orders have restricted my ability to manage my affairs, creating ongoing uncertainty for my business and family.

As legal proceedings are ongoing, please direct any inquiries to my counsel."

