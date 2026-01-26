PRAY.COM Kicks Off 2026 with New Devotional Content by Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow

Limited-Series Devotionals Deliver Daily Encouragement and Guidance from God's Word

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / PRAY.COM, the #1 brand for faith-based media and technology, has announced two new devotional series launching this month, welcoming Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow as hosts. Tim will provide encouragement for the day ahead in "The Daily Pursuit" and Demi will help listeners find peace at bedtime with "Unwind with Demi Tebow."

"As the fastest growing faith-based audio and video content platform in the world - now surpassing 100 million downloads - PRAY.COM is the perfect home for these new projects featuring wisdom and insight from individuals who are living out their faith in the spotlight," said PRAY.COM founder Steve Gatena. "Working with the Tebow family to glorify God, leave a legacy of helping others, and inspire millions of people with the power of prayer has been an honor and a privilege."

Tim Tebow's "The Daily Pursuit"

In "The Daily Pursuit," Tim Tebow helps listeners start their day by pursuing what really matters. As a Heisman Trophy winner, NFL star and philanthropist, Tebow brings his signature passion and purpose to daily life in this 365-episode devotional designed to help start the day right. Drawing from personal experiences, biblical truths and spiritual insights, Tebow delivers life-giving motivation to empower listeners for the daily grind.

"Keeping perspective is one of the hardest things for me and I've found three things that help: spending time in prayer, reading God's Word, and loving people," Tim said. "That's why partnering with PRAY.COM excites me-it helps us pursue what really matters: prayer, reading scripture, and loving people."

"Unwind with Demi-Leigh Tebow"

For the end of the day, Tebow's wife and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh helps listeners relaxfor bedtime peace in "Unwind with Demi-Leigh Tebow." Through the devotional, Demi helps listeners grow closer to God and find peace right before bed. "Unwind" is a nightly destination for building mindful habits of peace, prayer, and discovering, within God's word, all the tools needed to find healing for the heart and rest for the soul.

"There are moments in life when we all need encouragement, peace, or just a reminder that we're not alone. I'm thrilled to work with PRAY.COM to bring faith-based support and guidance to people wherever they are. This platform makes it so simple to pause, pray, and reconnect with what matters most-your relationship with God."

Max Bard, VP of Content for PRAY.COM, adds his appreciation for the Tebows' efforts to inspire and encourage listeners. "Partnering with Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow has been an incredible experience," he said. "Their heartfelt commitment to faith and excellence is evident in every step of the process, and their team has been instrumental in shaping two exciting new series that we firmly believe will help millions grow closer to God."

PRAY.COM Chief Business Officer Brian Davi echoed those sentiments: "We're thankful to partner with Tim, Demi-Leigh, and the Tim Tebow Foundation as we continue investing in a best-in-class media experience on Pray.com. Together, we're leading the new wave of faith-forward media and technology, reaching millions of users across our platform with premium, impactful content."

About PRAY.COM

PRAY.COM is the #1 brand for faith-based media and technology, dedicated to helping people make prayer a priority in their daily life. PRAY.COM reaches millions worldwide and is available on the Apple App Store (AAPL), Google Play (GOOGL), Spotify (SPOT), iHeartRadio (IHRT), and Amazon Music (AMZN). Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com ?provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com ?founders are Steve Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter.

