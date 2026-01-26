Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of SkyWater Technology, Inc. ("SkyWater Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKYT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) for $35.00 per share in a cash-and-stock transaction, implying a total equity value of approximately $1.8 billion.

The investigation concerns whether the SkyWater Technology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $36.27 for the Company's shares.

