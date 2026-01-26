MAGENTIQ EYE Releases New MAGENTIQ-COLO Versions Expanding User Experience and AI-Based Quality Metrics in Colonoscopy

New FDA-cleared version with tool detection and CE-marked version with additional quality (CAQ) features further strengthen MAGENTIQ-COLO's AI platform

HAIFA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / MAGENTIQ EYE today announced the release of two new versions of MAGENTIQ-COLO, its AI-powered colonoscopy platform incorporating computer-aided detection (CADe) for real-time polyp detection and computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) capabilities that support polyp size estimation and characterization, designed to deliver consistently higher-quality colonoscopy outcomes.

The U.S. version introduces an improved user experience through the addition of an AI-based endoscopic tool detection capability, while the CE-marked version further expands MAGENTIQ-COLO's support for documented, high-quality colonoscopy by adding AI-based procedural quality (CAQ) metrics and workflow-aware features, alongside its clinically validated detection performance.

MAGENTIQ-COLO's detection performance has been validated in a large, multi-center clinical study published in The Lancet Digital Health, demonstrating a 26% increase in adenoma detection rate (ADR) and a 48% reduction in adenoma miss rate (AMR) compared with standard colonoscopy.

What's New in These Versions

Together, these additions further differentiate MAGENTIQ-COLO as a platform that combines clinically validated results with a growing breadth of quality-focused capabilities.

Endoscopic Tool Detection (FDA-cleared and CE-marked)

Automatically identifies when endoscopic tools enter the field of view and temporarily removes AI detection overlays, ensuring an unobstructed view during intervention.

Boston Bowel Preparation Score (BBPS) Assessment (CE-marked)

Automated real-time and offline evaluation of bowel cleanliness using the standardized BBPS 0-3 per-segment scale, enabling objective documentation of preparation quality while accounting for the in-vivo water-jet effect.

Automated Cecum Detection (CE-marked)

AI-based identification of the appendiceal orifice to confirm visualization from within the cecum, with automatic documentation added to the procedure report.

In addition, MAGENTIQ-COLO continues to offer CE-marked CADx capabilities available in Europe, including real-time polyp size estimation and characterization with fully automated structured reporting. All CE-marked CADx, CAQ, and reporting capabilities are currently available in Europe, with a defined regulatory roadmap toward future availability in the United States.

"This release reflects our focus on clinically relevant AI and measurable performance" said Dror Zur, Founder and CEO of MAGENTIQ EYE. "By combining FDA-cleared tool detection with CE-marked CAQ metrics such as BBPS and cecum documentation, we are supporting endoscopy teams with an improved user experience and helping them consistently deliver and document high-quality colonoscopy."

These releases align with MAGENTIQ EYE's broader development roadmap, which includes near-term AI tools for upper GI landmark detection, Z-line calculation, and IBD Mayo scoring, as well as early dysplasia detection in IBD and Barrett's esophagus, subject to regulatory approval.

About MAGENTIQ EYE

MAGENTIQ EYE is a medical software company specializing in AI-powered decision support for gastrointestinal endoscopy. Its MAGENTIQ-COLO platform integrates CADe and CADx capabilities to enhance detection performance, support procedural quality (CAQ) metrics, and enable structured reporting in colonoscopy. MAGENTIQ-COLO includes FDA-cleared polyp detection (CADe) with tool detection, and CE-marked capabilities, including CADx, CAQ, and reporting features, available in Europe.

