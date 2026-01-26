QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that Mark Stevenson has been appointed as an independent member of the Supervisory Board as of January 23, 2026, and will stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting in June 2026.

In addition, Prof. Dr. Ross Levine has stepped down from the Supervisory Board also on January 23, 2026, following his appointment to a new leadership role as Chief Scientific Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He will continue to serve as Chair of the QIAGEN Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark Stevenson to our Supervisory Board," said Stephen H. Rusckowski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "Mark brings deep operational leadership and global life sciences experience at scale. His background will further strengthen the Supervisory Board's ability to provide effective oversight and support disciplined capital allocation."

"I would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Ross Levine for his outstanding service on the Supervisory Board over the last decade," Mr. Rusckowski said. "Ross is an esteemed physician-scientist whose scientific leadership and clinical perspectives have made a lasting contribution to QIAGEN. We wish him every success in his new leadership role and are grateful that he will continue to lead our Scientific Advisory Board, where his guidance remains critical to our innovation agenda."

Mark Stevenson has more than 30 years of experience in life science technology companies, with a strong focus on operational execution and global scale. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Earlier in his career, Mark Stevenson held senior leadership roles as President and Chief Operating Officer at Life Technologies and President and Chief Operating Officer at Applied Biosystems. He is currently an Operating Partner at Fivespan Partners and also serves on the board of directors of Ingersoll Rand, a publicly listed company in the United States.

Following these changes, the Supervisory Board continues to be comprised of eight members: Stephen H. Rusckowski (Chairman), Dr. Metin Colpan, Dr. Toralf Haag, Bert van Meurs, Eva van Pelt, Dr. Eva Pisa, Mark Stevenson and Elizabeth E. Tallett.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of December 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

