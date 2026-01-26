Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLV9 | ISIN: FR0013233012 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IV
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 20:27
5,900 Euro
-1,50 % -0,090
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7005,97023:00
5,7805,89021:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2026 22:10 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVENTIVA: Half-Year Review of Inventiva's Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), January 26, 2026 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of 31 December 2025:

  • Cash: € 526,751.56
  • Number of shares: 58,515
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,332
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,741
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 550,198 shares for € 2,093,559.19
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 576,215 shares for € 2,189,327.66

At the last half-year report as of 30 June 2025 the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

  • Cash: € 428,212.57
  • Number of shares: 84,532
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,642
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,878
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 267,584 shares for € 744,692.94
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 296,504 shares for € 819,771.51

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • Cash: € 163,510.42
  • Number of shares: 34,063
Buy Side Sell Side
Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR
Total2,332550,1982,093,559.19 2,741576,2152,189,327.66
07/01/2025142,6136,846.06 101,2363,275.40
07/02/2025183,3728,699.76 ---
07/03/202591,5013,977.65 498,03721,378.42
07/04/2025172,9997,917.36 25001,325.00
07/07/2025211,5164,017.40 193,3428,923.14
07/08/202548372,293.38 375,72015,730.00
07/09/2025101,7504,830.00 212,5006,975.00
07/10/202557782,155.06 101,0012,782.78
07/11/202581,6074,467.46 161,9995,597.20
07/14/2025182,8787,885.72 55501,518.00
07/15/20253252690.48 202,5006,900.00
07/16/202571,4984,149.46 131,9775,515.83
07/17/20251250695.00 101,0232,843.94
07/18/202581,0002,760.00 4240669.60
07/21/2025152,2706,197.10 1250685.00
07/22/202561,0002,750.00 273,76010,377.60
07/23/2025335,73015,757.50 356,45017,995.50
07/24/202581,7504,742.50 ---
07/25/2025--- 41,0002,780.00
07/28/2025214,75013,347.50 427,75322,173.58
07/29/20252250725.00 7511,15432,346.60
07/30/2025274,53112,958.66 101,6154,731.95
07/31/2025203,96911,192.58 254,75013,585.00
08/01/2025172,7507,755.00 71,2513,590.37
08/04/2025112,5006,950.00 51,0312,876.49
08/05/2025131,7504,935.00 121,7194,864.77
08/06/2025111,9845,555.20 193,53910,050.76
08/07/2025213,0008,700.00 223,4119,994.23
08/08/2025122,0675,932.29 212,0495,962.59
08/11/2025102,0005,840.00 212,2506,592.50
08/12/20252279825.84 283,75011,137.50
08/13/2025222,9018,993.10 669,75030,615.00
08/14/202547502,527.50 6510,99937,396.60
08/15/2025183,75012,862.50 142,0507,154.50
08/18/202537502,535.00 345,70020,406.00
08/19/2025163,25012,382.50 679,00034,740.00
08/20/2025112,5009,650.00 143,04011,825.60
08/21/2025294,10815,651.48 163,46013,390.20
08/22/2025142,99211,459.36 101,7516,811.39
08/25/202571,7506,772.50 396,75027,067.50
08/26/2025142,75011,110.00 193,25013,292.50
08/27/2025--- 7512,25054,145.00
08/28/2025204,00019,320.00 387,00034,440.00
08/29/2025286,25029,500.00 405,75027,887.50
09/01/2025366,75031,792.50 101,5007,560.00
09/02/2025163,00013,260.00 102,25010,125.00
09/03/2025--- 275,00023,400.00
09/04/20253413,00058,760.00 ---
09/05/202563,95517,599.75 22,0009,000.00
09/08/20252712,00052,320.00 710,00044,000.00
09/09/202512,0008,900.00 810,00045,500.00
09/10/2025--- 34,00018,600.00
09/11/2025--- 31,0004,750.00
09/12/202547503,487.50 ---
09/15/202532,50011,300.00 22501,195.00
09/16/202543,50015,575.00 21,0004,500.00
09/17/202567,00030,170.00 54,00017,360.00
09/18/2025--- 123,00013,560.00
09/19/2025--- 42,0009,240.00
09/22/2025162,34510,904.25 183,25015,307.50
09/23/2025295,75027,025.00 326,50030,810.00
09/24/2025305,27824,912.16 163,50016,765.00
09/25/2025--- 346,95534,427.25
09/26/2025316,75033,075.00 336,25031,000.00
09/29/2025409,50046,930.00 357,00035,280.00
09/30/2025398,00038,560.00 203,75018,337.50
10/01/2025142,75113,554.95 336,25031,270.00
10/02/2025122,75013,970.00 387,33537,921.95
10/03/2025378,00042,640.00 416,25033,625.00
10/06/2025479,25047,452.50 131,5007,755.00
10/07/2025408,24941,162.51 243,75019,387.50
10/08/2025478,72240,470.08 203,04714,503.72
10/09/20254910,90046,216.00 356,00025,620.00
10/10/2025419,25037,185.00 274,75019,380.00
10/13/2025529,90038,412.00 122,75010,917.50
10/14/2025306,50023,855.00 5612,00046,200.00
10/15/2025378,00030,880.00 133,00011,760.00
10/16/2025275,75020,757.50 265,06918,856.68
10/17/2025306,25021,625.00 214,00013,960.00
10/20/2025306,75022,545.00 133,25010,985.00
10/21/2025153,50011,550.00 162,7509,212.50
10/22/2025296,60021,054.00 92,0006,400.00
10/23/2025234,89915,039.93 194,50013,950.00
10/24/2025184,00012,280.00 173,47410,977.84
10/27/2025133,0009,210.00 447,50023,325.00
10/28/2025133,25010,562.50 7213,52644,500.54
10/29/20255212,00039,600.00 9520,18174,669.70
10/30/2025478,75530,467.40 37502,625.00
10/31/202551,2504,500.00 336,75024,435.00
11/03/2025357,29526,043.15 264,57416,740.84
11/04/2025213,00510,547.55 347,17725,837.20
11/05/2025264,60616,489.48 92,2508,190.00
11/06/2025122,0507,646.50 397,50028,350.00
11/07/2025245,34419,398.72 51,2504,650.00
11/10/2025398,49529,052.90 47502,685.00
11/11/2025122,2507,312.50 ---
11/12/202561,5005,040.00 264,50015,210.00
11/13/202592,2507,245.00 37502,430.00
11/14/202592,2507,177.50 122,5008,325.00
11/17/2025102,5008,575.00 468,00028,080.00
11/18/2025223,75012,975.00 111,5005,235.00
11/19/2025143,00010,410.00 143,50012,285.00
11/20/2025172,7509,570.00 184,25015,130.00
11/21/2025284,89517,132.50 82,0007,100.00
11/24/2025132,8009,660.00 304,00014,000.00
11/25/2025153,30712,037.48 5110,00036,900.00
11/26/20253612,00045,960.00 3411,52045,388.80
11/27/2025176,50024,245.00 309,00034,110.00
11/28/2025214,44316,261.38 15001,850.00
12/01/202562,0007,240.00 41,0003,690.00
12/02/20252812,50046,750.00 177,50028,725.00
12/03/20254814,25549,607.40 ---
12/04/2025165,50019,140.00 145,00017,550.00
12/05/2025224,50015,705.00 72,5068,821.12
12/08/202592,5008,700.00 216,91224,192.00
12/09/2025125,00017,750.00 258,08229,014.38
12/10/2025236,20622,713.96 3111,06041,475.00
12/11/2025187,00026,180.00 165,00019,000.00
12/12/202552,0007,520.00 180308.80
12/15/2025269,00033,750.00 155,50020,900.00
12/16/2025239,29433,830.16 218,00129,523.69
12/17/2025136,00022,620.00 299,35935,844.97
12/18/2025188,00030,320.00 176,94327,216.56
12/19/2025229,50034,675.00 135,00018,450.00
12/22/2025216,50023,335.00 228,00029,280.00
12/23/2025227,50028,800.00 2910,49440,821.66
12/24/2025124,35316,280.22 104,00015,160.00
12/29/2025464239.36 133,56313,681.92
12/30/202551,0003,880.00 31,5005,910.00
12/31/202551,0003,870.00 25001,960.00

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc, PhD
EVP, External and Corporate Affairs
media@inventivapharma.com
+1 202 499 8937		ICR Healthcare
Alexis Feinberg
Media Relations
inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com
+1 203 939 2225

ICR Healthcare
Patricia L. Bank
Investor Relations
patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com

+1 415 513 1284

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR Liquidity contract - H2 2025 - 01 21 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.