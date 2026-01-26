Butte, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Silver Bow Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Bow Mining") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

The company is in the process of applying to list its common shares on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "SBMT." Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Research Capital USA Inc. are acting as the lead underwriters for the proposed offering. The number of common shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

A preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be available as part of the registration statement. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com; and Research Capital USA Inc., Attention: Shayna Lefko, CFA 199 Bay Street, Commerce Court West, 45th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, by telephone at 416-860-8642, or by email at slefko@researchcapital.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 related to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction

About Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Silver Bow Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration company focused on developing silver, zinc, gold, lead, and copper targets in the historically prolific Butte Mining District of Montana. The Company holds approximately 3,347 acres of patented mineral claims in this renowned district, positioning it to advance exploration and potential development in a key U.S. mining jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature, including statements regarding our proposed initial public offering and our intended listing on the NYSE American. The forward-looking statements are within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements., including but not limited to, our ability to access financing, our ability to meet the listing requirements of the NYSE American, risks related to capital markets and risks set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1 as filed with the SEC on January 23, 2026. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Source: Silver Bow Mining Corp.