New to The Street: Avrio Divests Its Broker-Dealer Arkonis And Transfer Agent BlockAgent To NANT Global Financial As A Cornerstone For Next-Gen Digital Public Markets Platform

NEW YORK, NY AND LONDON, GB AND ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Avrio Worldwide Pbc (Avrio) announces the sale of its broker-dealer Arkonis Capital LLC (Arkonis) and its Transfer Agent, BlockAgent Inc. (BlockAgent) to NANT Global Financial Inc. (NANT) for the first of its kind next-gen platform for U.S. and global digitized and tokenized securities trading.

NANT acquired 100% of Avrio's Arkonis, a member of FINRA and SIPC and SEC registered BlockAgent, in an all-share deal with Avrio. The transaction will be completed with FINRA's approval of NANT's final 74% acquisition of Arkonis. Avrio Executive Chairman Vince Molinari is appointed to the NANT board and is named President of NANT Global Financial Inc.

NANT brings together three U.S. registered broker dealers, two U.S. transfer agents, a global exchange operator, proprietary software and blockchain infrastructure, a portfolio of blockchain patents and significant marketing support from the Los Angeles Times Media Group, including its partnership with the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") for floor-based broadcasting.

The acquisitions announced aim to establish NANT as the first fully integrated, blockchain-enabled U.S.-centric capital markets platform, combining regulated brokerage, investment banking, exchange operations, transfer agency services, and
blockchain settlement capabilities.

This first of a kind comprehensive integration of established companies with their seasoned leadership and management teams, provides the experience needed to evolve U.S. and global securities trading into the digitized tokenized era while assuring compliance within the highly regulated capital markets industry.

NANT is supported by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times Media Group and an internationally recognized surgeon, scientist, inventor, and philanthropist with more than 500 patents issued worldwide, including one of the earliest portfolios of blockchain and smart contract patents.

Commenting on the transactions Molinari said, "NANT is a groundbreaking platform for the upcoming tokenization of digital public markets, and we are proud that Avrio's Arkonis and BlockAgent are a cornerstone in this platform. In this fast-moving market, the NANT platform is positioning itself as a leader in the U.S. and globally."

Avrio is a global financial services technology company and the owner of digital financial market infrastructure and data technology for both regulated and unregulated financial services across public, private, digital markets, and crypto markets.
Lawrence Wintermeyer, CEO of Avrio said, "This transaction is well timed for the fast-moving digital assets public markets and brings together an all-star team and state of the art technology to service the global public market, with a substantial customer franchise. We are excited for the growth prospects of NANT and that Avrio's Arkonis and BlockAgent will play a key role in this leading platform."

About AVRIO Worldwide PBC

AVRIO is a registered market infrastructure provider with a full technology stack.

Avrio is a financial services technology company providing market infrastructure, services, and data on an institutional grade full technology stack transacting across public markets, private markets and digital markets.

Avrio technology includes technology that services:

  • Public Markets: an order management (OMS), exchange management (EMS), portfolio management (PMS) and client management (CMS) for transacting in registered securities, ETFs, and funds

  • Private Markets and Alternatives: An alternative trading system (ATS) technology stack for transacting in unregistered securities

  • Digital Markets: a digital tokenization and investment fund management platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)

  • Crypto Markets: a non-custodial wallet a DEX aggregator for trading and self-custody of cryptoassets and stablecoins.

This technology allows clients and partners to create, manage, and trade any public, private, digital, and cryptos products on a global platform, and is blockchain agnostic. This enables clients to capture and scale market opportunities while creating standardization and best practices designed to prevent fraud, protect investors, and comply with know-your-customer and anti-money laundering compliance laws. https://avriotech.io

Media Contact: Lawrence@avriotech.io

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/avrio-divests-its%c2%a0broker-dealer-arkonis-and-transfer-agent-blockagent-1130760

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
