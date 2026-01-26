Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan to acquire up to an aggregate of 8,634,250 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation (6,298,250 granted to certain of its directors and officers and 2,336,000 granted to certain of its employees) and to the granting of restricted share units ("RSUs") under its restricted share unit plan to obtain up to an aggregate of 5,369,500 Common Shares (4,224,250 granted to certain of its directors and officers and 1,145,250 granted to certain of its employees).

All of the Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.80 per Common Share and 331/3% of the Options will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such Options and the remainder will vest 331/3% per year thereafter. All of the RSUs are exercisable for a period of three years at no additional cost and 331/3% of the RSUs will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such RSUs and the remainder will vest 331/3% per year thereafter.

Following the grant of Options and RSUs, Coelacanth has an aggregate of 30,220,931 Options and 9,865,698 RSUs outstanding. Coelacanth's share based incentive plans limit the total number of Common Shares underlying the aggregate outstanding Options and RSUs to no more than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of 535,316,833. As of the date of this press release, the total number of Common Shares underlying the outstanding Options and RSUs on an aggregate basis is 40,086,629 or approximately 7.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281716

Source: Coelacanth Energy Inc.