Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
27.01.2026 02:24 Uhr
ICP DAS Co., Ltd.: ICP DAS-BMP at WHX Dubai 2026 Spotlights Low-Migration and Low-Friction TPU

HSINCHU, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan-based manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), is pleased to announce its participation in WHX Dubai 2026 (formerly Arab Health), taking place from 9 to 12 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. Visitors can find the ICP DAS-BMP team at Booth S7C117.

Image by ICP DAS-BMP

The highlight of this year's exhibit will be two TPU innovations addressing critical needs in medical device manufacturing: the Low-Migration Series and the Low-Friction Series.

The Low-Migration Arothane ARP-B20 TPU is ISO 10993 compliant and suitable for implantation up to 90 days. It minimizes additive migration during processing, helping catheters retain smooth surfaces throughout their shelf life, while offering multiple color options for flexible, customized designs.

The Low-Friction Series, engineered with an inherently smooth surface, eliminates the need for additional coatings or post-processing. Made entirely of TPU and free from PFAS or plasticizers, it delivers long-term stability without surface exudation or additive migration. Its low-friction properties suit applications requiring smooth insertion, such as nasogastric tubes with guidewires, while maintaining safety and performance during storage and use.

ICP DAS-BMP will also showcase a broad TPU portfolio for diverse medical applications. The ARP, ALP, and ALC series are suitable for devices classified as Limited (less than 24 hours), Prolonged (24 hours-30 days), and Long-term (more than 30 days) contact durations under ISO 10993-1. For radiopaque applications, ARP-B20 and ALC-B40 (qualified for 90-day implantation) and the ARP-W/WG series (40-60% tungsten) provide enhanced visibility for invasive or implantable devices. The Engineering Arothane EARP series, known for clarity and mechanical strength, is ideal for orthodontic components, Luer-Lock connectors, and other precision medical devices.

Together, these materials reflect ICP DAS-BMP's commitment to advancing safer, reliable, and versatile TPU solutions, helping medical device manufacturers meet evolving healthcare needs.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates specialized laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP employs smart factory practices to enhance product quality and expedite delivery times. The company is committed to responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com

ICP DAS-BMP Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863169/WHX_Dubai_2026_banner.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492260/icpdas_bmp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icp-das-bmp-at-whx-dubai-2026-spotlights-low-migration-and-low-friction-tpu-302666290.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
