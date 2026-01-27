Stagwell: SPORT BEACH Announces Clubhouses for Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Weekend

Each SPORT BEACH Clubhouse will bring together a curated audience of senior decision-makers to reimagine how brands, athletes, and fans converge and make deals

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport and culture, today announced details around February's two SPORT BEACH Clubhouses: Super Week in San Francisco and NBA All-Star Weekend in Santa Monica. As announced at CES earlier this month, SPORT BEACH operates as its own business unit within Stagwell (STGW), activating throughout the year as a hub for marketers, athlete-entrepreneurs and sport business professionals to build communities that drive real growth.

"Our Super Bowl and All-Star Weekend Clubhouses are two examples of how we're building momentum in 2026," said SPORT BEACH CEO Beth Sidhu. "Our Clubhouses, more intimate activations than our signature Cannes presence, serve as a space for guests to dive into conversations around future partnerships and trailblazing collaborations between brands and athletes."

SPORT BEACH Super Week Clubhouse

Thursday, February 5th and Friday, February 6th at the Metreon in San Francisco, CA

Guests will enjoy two full days of activities including Morning Miles, an exclusive run club experience in collaboration with Christian McCaffrey's while on earth performance footwear and apparel brand, and mainstage programming centered around the future of football. SPORT BEACH will also host the annual USA TODAY Ad Meter Summit , where the Ad Meter team will lead exclusive conversations with the creative minds behind this year's Super Bowl ads.

Apply for a pass to join the Super Bowl Clubhouse. SPORT BEACH NBA All-Star Weekend Clubhouse

Saturday, February 14th at the Sandbourne Hotel in Santa Monica, CA

In partnership with WME Basketball, SPORT BEACH will host a one-day Clubhouse where guests can tip off All-Star Weekend with live viewing of the NBA Skills Challenge and Dunk Contest, panel programming with a range of WME Basketball talent, a live podcast taping, networking and a cocktail party.

"This collaboration is an exciting evolution of our long-standing relationship with the Sport Beach platform," said Karen Brodkin, COO, WME Basketball. "NBA All-Star Weekend has always been a tentpole moment for WME Basketball to connect our premier talent with global brands and by partnering with Sport Beach, we hope to deliver an exceptional experience that is truly unique for our clients and partners."

SPORT BEACH's year-round partners include Stagwell, Diageo (exclusive spirits partner), NBCUniversal (exclusive broadcast partner), and PepsiCo (with Gatorade as the exclusive hydration partner). National Research Group is an additional partnership for the NBA All-Star Weekend Clubhouse.

Interested parties should reach out to hello@sportbeach.com.

About SPORT BEACH

Considered the authoritative voice on sports marketing, SPORT BEACH connects athletes, brands and creatives for curated experiences and conversations that drive growth at the intersection of sport, brand and culture. Launched in 2022 at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by Stagwell (STGW), SPORT BEACH is now a year-round ecosystem spanning live events, brand activations, thought leadership programming, and a meetings and facilitation practice. Its convenings at the world's most influential cultural and sporting moments serve as incubators for new partnerships, breakthrough creative, and industry-defining conversations. Learn more at sportbeach.com and follow us on Instagram @_SPORTBEACH_ .

