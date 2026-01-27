TOKYO, Japan, Jan 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has developed a solution to streamline pre-publication advertiser review operations for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, including digital signage and large-format displays in public and urban spaces, in collaboration with LIVE BOARD, Inc.The solution improves the efficiency of advertiser review processes conducted prior to DOOH ad distribution. By applying large language models (LLMs) to multiple review items that were previously handled manually, the solution is expected to reduce digital advertiser review workloads by over 30%.DOOH advertiser reviews require checks against publicly available information on advertisers and compliance with various guidelines. As the volume of DOOH ad placements has increased significantly in recent years, review time and operational costs have become major challenges. DOOH ad reviews generally consist of two components: advertiser review and creative review. This newly developed solution focuses on streamlining advertiser reviews, which verify advertiser credibility as a prerequisite for DOOH ad distribution.When using LLMs for advertiser reviews, two limitations arise: limited information freshness and limited access to external resources. The former refers to the difficulty of keeping information up to date, while the latter includes issues such as invalid URLs generated by LLMs. To address these challenges, DOCOMO developed this new solution by integrating five core technologies, enabling the AI to quickly obtain accurate and sufficient information for advertiser reviews.Core Technologies of the Solution1. Web search-based grounding technology2. Automated generation of company profile research results3. Automated generation of legal compliance review results4. Automated generation of risk assessment results5. Automated generation of media-specific competitor analysis resultsGoing forward, DOCOMO aims to develop an AI-based technology to streamline creative reviews by applying AI to manual repetitive visual checks of video content for large public displays from the perspective of broadcast ethics and legal regulations. In addition, the company will continue to further enhance the efficiency of DOOH advertising review operations, aiming to refine advertising-related technologies and revitalize the advertising business. Through this, DOCOMO will pursue research and development to optimize the entirety of DOOH operations.AppendixOverview of the DOOH Advertiser Review Solution1.OverviewAdvertiser reviews verify credibility and compliance based on multiple checks, including company profiles, legal compliance, risk, and media-specific competition. For the investigation, various information available on the internet will be required, such as the advertiser's name, product name, official website, and detailed pages related to the product. This solution consolidates information gathering and multi-angle reviews using online data, and outputs review decisions with supporting reasons. By automating processes previously handled manually, it is expected to improve efficiency by more than 30%.2.System ConfigurationThe solution integrates web search-based grounding with automated generation of company profile, legal compliance, risk, and media-specific competitor review results. By combining these technologies with review criteria databases and diverse online information sources, and designing them around advertiser review workflows and expertise, the system enables accurate and timely retrieval of relevant information and the rapid, integrated execution of multiple review processes.2.1 Web Search-Based Grounding TechnologyWhen generating responses, the AI references external web search services to access up-to-date and reliable sources and produces outputs based on that information.2.2 Automated Company Profile GenerationThe AI accurately retrieves and displays company profile information from official websites, including company name, headquarters location, date of establishment, capital, representative, business description, and contact URLs or phone numbers.2.3 Automated Legal Compliance ReviewThe AI collects the latest information on an advertiser's legal compliance from multiple sources, conducts assessments based on current data, and outputs review results.2.4 Automated Risk AssessmentUsing the latest publicly available information from various sources, the AI evaluates potential risks related to the advertiser and outputs assessment results.2.5 Automated Media-Specific Competitor ReviewBased on the advertiser's industry and products, the AI accesses a review criteria database containing media-specific competition checks and product-based standards, and outputs eligible media, media names, and a detailed summary file of the review results.By integrating these component technologies, DOCOMO will further improve the efficiency of the advertiser review process.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.