Sceptre Ventures Inc.: Sceptre Ventures Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H)(NEX:SVP.H) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 21, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) new Share for every ten (10) old Shares (the "Consolidation")

The Consolidation will become effective on the TSXV at the opening of market on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The new CUSIP and ISIN of the Company will be 806215307 and CA8062153074, respectively. The Company's name and stock symbol shall remain the same.

Currently, a total of 24,016,477 Shares are issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, a total of 2,401,709 Shares will be issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation.

Endeavor Trust Corporation ("Endeavor") will mail out a Letter of Transmittal to the shareholders of the Company providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their Letter of Transmittal, to Endeavor in accordance with the instructions in the Letter of Transmittal.

The Company also clarifies that, further to its news release dated January 21, 2026 announcing a private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") (pre-Consolidation) at a price of $0.05 per Unit (pre-Consolidation price) with each Unit comprised of one common share and one warrant, the warrants issuable as part of the Units shall be exercisable at a price of $0.075 ($0.75 on a post-Consolidation basis) for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the TSXV's CPC policy.

