Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 03:58 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hezheng Paleontological Fossil Museum: Gansu Hezheng's Rare Fossils Debut in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 24, 54 precious fossils from the Hezheng Paleontological Fossil Museum in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, went on display at the Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

Gansu Hezheng

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Nestled in the Linxia Basin, Hezheng County lies at the boundary of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and the Loess Plateau. The region boasts a continuous sedimentary stratum formed no later than 30 million years ago amid the uplift of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Hou Sujuan, a young researcher and doctoral supervisor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, noted that the fossils unearthed in Hezheng have filled a gap in the life history from the extinction of dinosaurs to the emergence of humans. To date, over 40,000 fossil specimens have been discovered and collected in the area, making it the most abundant source of mammalian fossils in China and even the entire Eurasian continent.

Renowned worldwide for the staggering quantity, rich diversity and exceptional preservation of its paleontological fossils, Hezheng holds great significance for constructing the evolutionary sequence of late Cenozoic mammals in Asia.

Source: Hezheng Paleontological Fossil Museum



Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.