Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863567 | ISIN: JP3634600005 | Ticker-Symbol: TAH
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 16:00
106,40 Euro
+1,14 % +1,20
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,80107,1026.01.
104,30105,9026.01.
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 04:36 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Releases Presentation on Toyota Industries Corporation

Elliott does not intend to tender its shares into the Revised TOB at the current terms and strongly encourages other shareholders not to tender

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a significant ownership stake in Toyota Industries Corporation ("Toyota Industries" or the "Company"), today released an investor presentation titled "Elliott's Perspectives on Toyota Industries."

Elliot logo

In the presentation, Elliott, the largest independent shareholder of Toyota Industries, outlined its opposition to the revised tender offer by Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd. at ¥18,800 per share (the "Revised TOB"), which Elliott believes very significantly undervalues Toyota Industries. Elliott's analysis showed the Company's intrinsic net asset value to be more than ¥26,000 per share as of January 16, 2026 - almost 40% above the Revised TOB price.

Elliott's presentation also outlined the Standalone Plan for Toyota Industries, which offers a far more compelling option for shareholders than the Revised TOB. The Standalone Plan - including full cross-shareholding unwind and operational improvements - offers a clear path to an intrinsic net asset value of more than ¥40,000 per share by 2028, representing more than 120% upside to the Revised TOB price.

The presentation described the significant deficiencies in the transaction governance process and noted that if the Revised TOB succeeds, it would represent a setback for Japan's corporate governance reforms and dampen investor interest in the Japanese market.

Elliott does not intend to tender its shares into the Revised TOB at the current terms and strongly encourages other shareholders not to tender.

The presentation can be viewed at https://elliottletters.com.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $76.1 billion of assets as of June 30, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Investor Contacts:

Okapi Partners LLC
New York: Pat McHugh
T:+1 212 297 0720
Toll Free: (877) 629-6357
London: Christian Jacques
T: +44 20 3031 6613
TICO@okapipartners.com

Media Contacts:

London
Stijn van de Grampel
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 20 3009 1061
svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York
Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
T: +1 (212) 478-2017
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705826/5734630/Elliott_WhiteText_Green_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-management-releases-presentation-on-toyota-industries-corporation-302670662.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.