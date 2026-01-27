Blighter Surveillance Systems: Blighter to Showcase ITAR-Free Ground Surveillance Radars for Border Security and Military Base Protection at World Defense Show 2026

Blighter's low power and long-range covert radars, coupled with a willingness to facilitate technology transfer and in-country manufacture of its radars, has helped Blighter to forge long-term partnerships and secure major regional contracts

Blighter will be showcasing its ground surveillance radars at the World Defense Show, Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, Saudi Arabia, 8th-12th February 2026 on stand H1-E39, as part of the UK pavilion with the ADS Group

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter Surveillance Systems (www.blighter.com), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of electronic scanning ground surveillance radars, is targeting further sales of its border security and base protection radars in the Middle East through attendance at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia from 8-12 February 2026.

Blighter's ITAR-free, low-power, long-range ground surveillance radars provide covert, all-weather detection of people, vehicles, and near-ground aerial threats at ranges of up to 32 kilometres, making them well-suited for persistent border surveillance and remote base protection.

"The Middle East is a very important market for Blighter, and we are keen to build on some recent major contract successes in the region," says James Long, Blighter's CEO. "Our solid-state radars are well suited to remote operation along national borders providing uninterrupted 24/7 surveillance in all weather conditions."

According to Blighter, the company's willingness to facilitate technology transfer and in-country manufacture of its radars to support local economies has been an important factor in forging long-term partnerships and helping to secure major defence and homeland security contracts across the region.

Iain Walsh, Blighter's newly appointed sales director, says: "Having lived and worked in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for many years, I am very aware of the intent of Saudi Vision 2030 and the ambition and capabilities of the Saudi people.

"As a company, we are committed to establishing long term and fruitful partnerships with local defence companies and integrators in order to achieve our goal to become the radar supplier of choice for border security in the region."

The biennial World Defense Show is taking place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. In 2024, the event hosted 773 exhibitors, welcomed 441 official delegations from 116 countries, attracted 106,000 trade visitors, and facilitated 26 billion Saudi Riyals in deals.

Blighter will be showcasing its ground surveillance radars at the event on stand H1-E39, as part of the UK pavilion with the ADS Group.

Blighter's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes 2D, 3D, and 4D radars, and powerful software for the configuration, control, and viewing of multiple systems. Featuring Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms, Blighter radars are inherently covert and built for robust fixed and mobile operation.

Blighter radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), by the United States Air Force for drone detection, by Five Eyes and NATO customers for deployment on their mobile surveillance and armoured vehicles, and the UK's major airports for perimeter protection.

How to contact Blighter?

For more information about Blighter's range of electronic scanning radars, please visit www.blighter.com, telephone +44 1223 491122 or email hello@blighter.com.

