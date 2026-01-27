TAIPING, Malaysia, Jan 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Chinese New Year is a season of reunion, reflection and renewal. This year, Spritzer invites Malaysians to celebrate these connections with a campaign that blends heartfelt storytelling, immersive festive experiences and a clear purpose: supporting families with healthier hydration choices at every reunion table.As Malaysians become more mindful of sugar intake and overall well-being, Spritzer aims to be the drink of choice throughout the festive season. With natural mineral water rich in silica and Spritzer Sparkling with zero sugar, zero sweeteners and zero calories, families can fully enjoy celebrations without compromising their health. Because when we care about the people we love, we also care about what we serve them.Bringing this message of togetherness and enduring connection to life is Spritzer's Chinese New Year 2026 film is 'Unstoppable Love', a heartwarming film that follows Dior and Joseph Lee a.k.a Jobroseph as a modern couple whose family reunion sparks an unexpected time-travel adventure through their past lives. From the present-day to ancient eras, their journey humorously explores how love and family values remain constant, even as the world changes. With tender moments along the way, 'Unstoppable Love' shares a story that will warm hearts and spark conversations for the season, and the film is available for viewing on Spritzer's Official Microsite and YouTube channel."At its heart, 'Unstoppable Love' reflects a truth many families know, that love is not always easy, and acceptance often takes time," said Shiao Chan, Head of Marketing at Spritzer. "The film highlights how patient and sincere love helps foster understanding and brings families closer across generations. Chinese New Year is more than just tradition, it is a time of renewal, connection and shared family joy. Our way of contributing to these moments is through a gesture of care by providing refreshing, healthier beverages that complements family togetherness, be it at the reunion table, as a gift, or in shared moments of conversation."Spritzer brings these moments to life with its interactive Chinese New Year roadshow happening from 4 to 8 February 2026 at Level 2, Pavilion Bukit Jalil (in front of Tsutaya Books Malaysia). Visitors can enjoy a Meet & Greet with Dior and Joseph Lee (Jobroseph), interactive game booths, exclusive promotions, and product sampling, creating a lively space for families and friends to celebrate together.Adding a refreshing festive touch to the season, Spritzer also introduces its Chinese New Year limited-edition 250ml Natural Mineral Water bottles, perfect for sharing around the reunion table. These limited-edition bottles are available in three unique label designs and naturally rich in silica for healthy skin, hair, and nails to ensure everyone stays hydrated during the holiday season. For those who love a sparkling twist, Spritzer Sparkling offers no sweeteners and no calories, available in original, lemon, and the newly launched sea salt & citron flavour.To make the celebrations even more special, Spritzer is introducing a series of festive gift-with-purchase rewards designed to be shared and enjoyed with loved ones:- Purchase RM18 worth of Spritzer products and receive a limited-edition Spritzer Hand Towel;- Purchase RM38 worth of Spritzer products and receive a limited-edition Spritzer Chinese New Year bowl with lid (available at selected outlets with promoter sampling);- Purchase RM18 worth of Spritzer products to participate in the 'Tear & Win' activity, featuring prizes such as Touch 'n Go reload codes worth up to RM38 and Spritzer Ang Pao packets (available at selected outlets with promoter sampling).As Malaysians gather to welcome the Chinese New Year, Spritzer's message is clear. Love is unstoppable. Whether through a meaningful story, a shared drink or a joyful moment at our roadshow, Spritzer continues to support celebrations that matter. Spritzer remains a trusted presence, delivering natural, healthier hydration that elevates every festive moment.About SpritzerEstablished in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 430-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails.Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy.Tested annually by SIRIM to be free from microplastics, Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration. Our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion.With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability.Spritzer - where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle.