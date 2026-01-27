Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Siegfried to acquire high-quality small molecules drug substance capacity in the US



27-Jan-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release

Zofingen, January 27, 2026 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, has signed binding agreements with an affiliate of SK Capital Partners to acquire the drug substance business of the Noramco Group and Extractas Bioscience. The acquired businesses include three high-quality small molecules drug substances sites with approximately 400 employees: Noramco, a large, commercial-scale manufacturing site in Wilmington, Delaware (US)

Purisys, a clinical API development and manufacturing facility located in Athens, Georgia (US)

Extractas Bioscience, a leading manufacturer of purified products based in Westbury, Tasmania (AU) The acquisition marks another important milestone in the execution of Siegfried's EVOLVE+ strategy, expanding the company's presence and capacity in the US, the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Siegfried plans to expand its fast-growing exclusive synthesis business in the US by optimizing its controlled substance capacity across the newly acquired Wilmington site and its nearby Pennsville site. Combined with the early-phase development capabilities of Purisys and the extraction expertise of Extractas Bioscience, the acquisition strengthens Siegfried's integrated offering to its customers and provides a strong foundation for accelerating growth and improving profitability. Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer: "This transaction marks a decisive next step in the execution of our EVOLVE+ strategy and is aligned with our highly selective, disciplined value accretive approach to M&A. By adding exceptional US-based capabilities, we will become even more attractive to both existing and new customers, creating new opportunities to accelerate profitable growth. The combined capacity and expertise of the three sites strengthen our position as a leading CDMO for small-molecule drug substances, and I look forward to fully realizing this value together with our new colleagues." The valuation of the acquired business is below 10 times Enterprise Value / EBITDA. Given Siegfried's strong balance sheet, the acquisition will be financed through existing and new debt instruments. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close later this year. Siegfried signed binding agreements to acquire three drug substance sites in the US and Australia

Transaction adds highly demanded US-based manufacturing capacity and expands Siegfried's position in key growth segments

Value accretive acquisition advances EVOLVE+ strategy and supports long-term profitable growth Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2024, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.295 billion and employed on 31.12.2024 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch

End of Inside Information