Vidrio Financial Solidifies Middle East Commitment with the Launch of Vidrio Arabia

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidrio Financial ("Vidrio"), an innovative AI-powered software solution and managed data service platform for institutional allocators, is entering a new phase of growth in the Middle East with the establishment of Vidrio Arabia. Vidrio Arabia will serve allocators across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC, delivering a next-generation investment management solution that streamlines the complexity of alternative allocations. The Ministry of Investment played a pivotal role in granting a license to Vidrio to operate in the Saudi market.

Vidrio is honored to contribute to the growth, innovation, and success of the Saudi economy. Our expanded presence represents a significant milestone in Vidrio's regional strategy as we deepen our support for both local and international clients across the GCC and align with the ambitions of Vision 2030. This also follows Vidrio's late 2025 award for being recognized as the Best Financial Data Analysis Provider at the MEA Finance Awards.

Hattan Jabban, CEO, Vidrio Arabia, stated, "Vidrio Arabia is poised to bring significant advancement to the financial ecosystem of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Our mission is to strip away the operational and analytical complexity surrounding alternative investments and replace it with simplicity, transparency, and clarity.

Through the combination of smart technology, AI, advanced usability, and deep industry expertise, Vidrio Arabia will help Saudi allocators and institutions transform how they invest, govern, and grow; further driving diversification strategies beyond oil and becoming more quickly aligned with the Vision 2030 economic transformation goals."

About Vidrio Financial

Vidrio Financial (www.vidrio.com) is an AI-enabled service software solution (AES) that responds to allocator needs, helping to solve tomorrow's investor challenges today, using automation, machine learning, and agentic AI. Vidrio is the premier choice for allocators looking to gain total portfolio clarity, achieve greater control through automation, and become part of a community serving and trusted by the world's most demanding investors.

