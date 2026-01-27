Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Litho Forum is launching a centralized platform designed to enhance collaboration and communication across the Lithosphere network. The new forum provides builders, developers, and contributors with a unified space to discuss technical topics, share ecosystem progress, engage in governance insights, and support community-driven initiatives.

A community platform supporting collaboration and discussion across a multichain ecosystem

As the Lithosphere ecosystem expands its AI-enhanced and multichain blockchain infrastructure, effective communication and knowledge exchange have become essential. Litho Forum addresses this need by offering structured channels that support transparent discussion and coordinated participation among ecosystem stakeholders.

"Strong decentralized ecosystems are anchored by open dialogue and shared learning," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "This new forum empowers contributors to connect directly, share insights, and help guide the next wave of innovation in the Lithosphere network."

Litho Forum's launch aligns with the broader mission of supporting community-centric growth within the Lithosphere ecosystem. The platform is designed to evolve with ongoing ecosystem development, facilitating long-term engagement, collaboration, and collective problem-solving.

About Litho Forum

Litho Forum is a centralized discussion platform created to support communication, collaboration, and community engagement within the Lithosphere ecosystem.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on advancing AI and blockchain technologies and supporting ecosystem-level innovation, including platforms built on the Lithosphere network.

