DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in 16 key markets, surpassing the number of certified markets in the previous year. DKSH has also been named one of the "Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia 2025". These achievements reaffirm DKSH's work environment and underscore its ongoing commitment to fostering a great corporate culture.
Zurich, Switzerland, January 27, 2026 - DKSH has been certified as a Great Place to Work for 20 entities across 16 markets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Among these markets are Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work in even more markets and as one of the "Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia 2025" highlights DKSH's continuous ambition to create an excellent work environment.
