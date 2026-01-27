Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
27.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
The Levoit Ramadan Sale: A New Breath of Hope for Every Home

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, a leader in home wellness solutions, today announces its annual Ramadan Promotion, helping families across the UAE create a purified, comfortable sanctuary for the holy month. From January 27 to February 14, 2026, enjoy savings on essential appliances at Levoit.ae and Amazon.ae.


This isn't just a sale-it's your chance to lock in the ultimate home sanctuary. Stop compromising on air quality and comfort. Now is the time to act: upgrade, transform, and equip your home for a healthier, more serene Ramadan. Don't just observe the holy month-elevate it.

Explore the Ramadan offers at: Levoit Ramadan Sale 2026

Ramadan Sale Highlights
Upgrade your home this Ramadan with Levoit's best offer of the year. The newly arrived Levoit Core 300s & 400s PlasmaPro Air Purifier is ideal for families with children or sensitive members. Its PlasmaPro technology, smart sensors, and HEPA filter capture 99.97% of airborne dust and pollen. The Classic 300s Smart Humidifier, designed for large spaces up to 47?, uses its 6L tank and smart features to combat dry air with whisper-quiet operation. For effortless cleaning, the LVAC-200 Cordless Vacuum provides a powerful, tangle-free solution for every corner. Lastly, prepare for warmer days with the best-selling Levoit Pedestal Fan, featuring 120°+90° oscillation for optimal cooling and ventilation all year round.

Learn More About Our Key Featured Products:

  • Levoit PlasmaPro Core 400s Smart Air Purifier
    • Discounted Price: AED 760 (Original Price: AED 900)
  • Levoit Classic 300s Smart Humidifier
    • Discounted Price: AED 299 (Original Price: AED 400)
  • Levoit LVAC-200 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
    • Discounted Price: AED 478 (Original Price: AED 599)
  • Levoit Pedestal Fan
    • Discounted Price: AED 339 (Original Price: AED 400)

Remark: Final offers are detailed on our campaign page.

This Ramadan sale underscores Levoit's commitment to addressing the specific environmental needs of GCC households, making advanced home wellness technologies more accessible.

ABOUT LEVOIT
Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind in every home.

Contact:
pr.gcc@vesync.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864294/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-levoit-ramadan-sale-a-new-breath-of-hope-for-every-home-302669834.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
