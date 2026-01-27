Anzeige
27.01.2026 07:14 Uhr
TFA MOTORSPORT WELCOMES DRIFT ICON DAIGO SAITO FOR UPCOMING OIDC ROUNDS

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TFA Motorsport, the UAE-based sports venture on a mission to elevate the raw, emerging motorsport of the Middle East, today announces a landmark signing for the upcoming rounds of the Oman International Drift Championship (OIDC). Global drifting icon Daigo Saito will join the TFA Motorsport professional drifting team's lineup for Rounds 2 and 3, set for January 29-30 and February 5-6.

Daigo Saito Joins TFA Motorsport for Round 2 and 3 at The Oman International Drift Championship

A tire-shredding legend and the personification of drifting, the Japanese racer is a unique force in the sport. The 37-year-old from Saitama stands alone in drifting history as the sole competitor to have claimed the crowns of both Japan's revered D1 Grand Prix and America's Formula DRIFT. Saito is more than a driver; he is an architect of chaos, famed for constructing his own wild machines at his Fat Five Racing workshop. His eagerly anticipated return to Oman, a theatre where he last competed in 2018, signals TFA's intent to merge world-class legacy with homegrown hunger.

He joins the TFA Motorsport professional drifting team, which features the talents of Kevin Piskolty, Andrius Vasiliauskas, Oleksii Holovnia, and Ibrahim El Khawli.

The Ride: The TFA-Tuned "Angle Monster"

For his OIDC campaign, Saito will pilot his self-built Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, a testament to his Fat Five Racing craftsmanship and now tuned and supported by TFA Motorsport. This lightweight beast, with its full Kevlar wide-body kit and ultra-rigid chassis, is powered by a screaming, naturally aspirated V8 producing over 800 horsepower. The Corvette's custom 65-degree steering lock allows Saito to push his aggressive style to the limit.

"Securing Daigo Saito is a declaration," stated a TFA Motorsport representative. "He embodies what we champion: unparalleled skill and a pure commitment to the spectacle. To bring a driver of his historic achievement to fight alongside our emerging stars is a pivotal moment."

About TFA Motorsport:

TFA Motorsport is a UAE-based sports venture established in 2025 to elevate the raw, emerging motorsport of the Middle East. We are a crew of former street drivers, pro drifters, and dedicated motorheads, united by a refusal to keep real motorsport in the shadows.
Our professional drift team, a blend of the region's top homegrown talent and seasoned international drivers, competes on the biggest stages, from the Oman International Drift Championship to Drift Masters in Europe.

We are TFA Motorsport. No-Lift.

Follow the journey:
Instagram: @tfamotorsport
YouTube: @tfamotorsport_YT

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869562/TFA_Motorsport_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869563/TFA_Motorsport_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869564/TFA_Motorsport_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869565/TFA_Motorsport_4.jpg

Daigo Saito's self-built Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06 - TFA Motorsport tuned

Daigo Saito's self-built Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06 - TFA Motorsport tuned

Daigo Saito's self-built Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06 - TFA Motorsport tuned

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tfa-motorsport-welcomes-drift-icon-daigo-saito-for-upcoming-oidc-rounds-302670278.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
