Wrong Gym Founder Duccio Calamai Brings Hospitality-Grade Operations to Wellness Spaces Across Southeast Asia

Italian-born entrepreneur Duccio Calamai leverages decades of hospitality and nightlife operations experience to develop scalable, performance-driven gym and wellness concepts across Southeast Asia.

Born in Florence, Italy, Calamai has spent more than a decade working within hospitality-driven environments throughout the region. Prior to founding Wrong Gym, he held senior operational roles at one of Bali's largest nightlife destinations, where he was responsible for large teams, complex logistics, regulatory compliance, and real-time risk management.

"Nightlife is operations at full volume," Calamai said. "You're managing people, energy, logistics, and risk - often all at once."

From High-Intensity Nightlife to Sustainable Wellness Operations

While the nightlife sector demanded precision under pressure, Calamai's experience revealed a deeper interest in environments built for consistency and longevity. That realization led him to shift focus toward wellness, applying the same operational rigor to gyms and fitness spaces.

Today, Calamai works across Southeast Asia to design and operate gyms that prioritize sustainable performance. His approach centers on systems-driven execution, including staff training frameworks, member experience design, retention strategy, and performance measurement.

"Wellness isn't soft," he noted. "It's operationally demanding. Expectations are higher - people want consistency, cleanliness, professionalism, and results."

Adapting Wellness Models to Southeast Asia

As demand for premium wellness facilities continues to rise in markets such as Bali, Bangkok, and Singapore, Calamai emphasizes the importance of local operational intelligence. He cautions against replicating Western gym models without adapting to regional behaviors and infrastructure realities.

"You can't copy-paste a gym model from Europe or Australia and expect it to work here," he explained. "You have to understand how people actually use these spaces day to day."

Through Wrong Gym and advisory work, Calamai focuses on aligning operational design with local talent dynamics, consumer expectations, and long-term business performance.

A Data-Driven Future for Wellness Spaces

Looking ahead, Calamai sees the wellness industry moving toward greater operational maturity, with less emphasis on rapid expansion and more focus on measurable performance and member longevity.

"The next phase is about operational maturity," he said. "Less expansion for expansion's sake. More focus on how well a space actually performs."

For Calamai, the transition from nightlife to wellness is not a departure from intensity, but a refinement of it. "Both industries rely on energy," he added. "The difference is whether you're burning it or managing it carefully."

About Wrong Gym

Wrong Gym is a Bali-founded gym and wellness concept focused on disciplined operations, professional standards, and sustainable member experiences. Built on hospitality-grade systems and local market insight, Wrong Gym reflects a new approach to wellness spaces across Southeast Asia.

