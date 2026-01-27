Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
27.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
The University of Hong Kong (HKU): HKU Signs MoU with Qatar Foundation's Academic Bridge Program to Foster Educational Collaboration

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has formalised a partnership with the Academic Bridge Program (ABP) of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (Qatar Foundation) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU, signed in Doha, Qatar, on 18 January, establishes a framework to enhance student pathways and academic recognition, promote faculty exchanges, and develop joint initiatives between the two institutions.


The MoU signifies a mutual commitment to facilitating opportunities for student mobility, collaborative academic programmes, and training initiatives. Professor Jay Siegel, Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Teaching and Learning) of HKU, and Ms. Abeer Al-Khalifa, President of Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation, officiated the signing, marking a pivotal step in strengthening academic ties between Qatar and Hong Kong. Other attendees of the ceremony were Mr. Simon Chan, Director-General of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai; Professor Bennett Yim, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and International Student Exchange of HKU; Dr. Saheim Al Temimi, Director of ABP; and other senior management from the Qatar Foundation.

Under the agreement, HKU will recognise the ABP Foundation Year Program for admission into the first year of its undergraduate programmes, including credit transfer options. The partnership will support student exchanges, workshops, and mentorship schemes, fostering academic collaboration between Qatar and Hong Kong.

The MoU marks a significant step in strengthening ties between HKU and Qatar Foundation, with both institutions anticipating long-term benefits for students and faculty.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869334/Photo_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869335/Photo_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hku-signs-mou-with-qatar-foundations-academic-bridge-program-to-foster-educational-collaboration-302670688.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
