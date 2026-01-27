Pickleball Kingdom Franchising: Pickleball Kingdom Expands into Europe

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its expansion into Europe. To lead the charge, Philippe Bru has been appointed as Developer for the European expansion for Pickleball Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion strategy.

As pickleball continues its rapid rise worldwide, Pickleball Kingdom is bringing its proven indoor model, community-driven programming, and professionally operated facilities to Europe. The appointment of Bru signals a focused, deliberate expansion across the continent, with an emphasis on identifying and partnering with Master Franchisees in Europe who share a commitment to long-term value creation, disciplined growth, and strong local execution.

"Europe represents an incredible next chapter for Pickleball Kingdom," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "The passion for sport, community, and premium experiences across the region aligns perfectly with what we have built in the United States. We are excited to grow across Europe by partnering with strong local leaders who share our vision and have the desire to help lead a movement."

"Our European expansion is built for long-term partners," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "Philippe's leadership strengthens our ability to execute a disciplined, investor-aligned growth strategy while maintaining the quality and consistency that define the Pickleball Kingdom brand."

Philippe Bru is the founder and designer of ComPacte, a next-generation sports and wellness complex. He leads the project's creative and strategic vision, shaping an inclusive, sustainable, and community-driven ecosystem that redefines how people access sport and well-being. With a background in strategic project development and a strong commitment to public health and social impact, Philippe positions ComPacte as a pioneering model for the future of everyday movement.

Pickleball Kingdom invites experienced investors and strategic partners across Europe to explore Master Franchise opportunities and help lead the growth of the world's largest indoor pickleball brand. This is an opportunity to build a scalable platform, develop strong local communities, and shape the future of pickleball across key European markets.

