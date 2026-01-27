Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Monthly Update - December 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

27 January 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the 'Company')

Monthly Update - December 2025

The Company's monthly factsheet as at 31 December 2025 is now available: https://awemtrust.com/factsheet/

The Fund was up 23.32% in CY 2025, underperforming the benchmark by 1.05%. The key contributors include SK Hynix (+259.9%), Delta Electronics (+121.2%), and Naspers (+41.0%), whereas IGI (-45.6%), PT Central Bank (-22.1%), and E Ink Holdings (-27.9%) were the key detractors.

Market Review

In CY 2025, the MSCI EM index was up 24.37%. It outperformed other global indices like the US equities (S&P 500) and MSCI World which returned 9.3% and 12.7% respectively.

For the year, Materials and IT Services outperformed, while Real Estate and Consumer Staples underperformed. Large caps outperformed Mid and Small caps this year. Among major EMs, South Korea and South Africa outperformed, while Saudi Arabia and India underperformed.

Top 10 Holdings

Top 10 holdings (as at 31 December 2025)

Country

% of NAV

  1. TSMC

Taiwan

9.8

  1. Samsung Electronics

South Korea

4.7

  1. Alibaba Group Holding

China/HK

3.3

  1. Tencent Holdings

China/HK

3.3

  1. SK Hynix

South Korea

2.8

  1. Naspers

South Africa

2.2

  1. Onesource Specialty Pharma

India

1.6

  1. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing

China/HK

1.2

  1. CIE Financiere Richemont

Switzerland

1.2

  1. Delta Electronics

Taiwan

1.2

Total

31.4%

Key Contributors

CY 2025

Key Contributors

Ending

Weight (%)

Total

Return (%)

Contribution to

Return (bps)

TSMC

9.7

+42.4

+351

Samsung Electronics

4.7

+118.7

+255

SK Hynix Inc.

2.8

+259.9

+229

Delta Electronics, Inc.

1.2

+121.2

+115

Naspers Limited Class N

2.2

+41.0

+108

Key Detractors

CY 2025

Key Detractors

Ending

Weight (%)

Total

Return (%)

Contribution to

Return (bps)

IGI

0.3

-45.6

-56

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

0.1

-23.1

-55

PT Bank Central Asia

0.6

-22.1

-29

E Ink Holdings

0.4

-27.9

-28

Info Edge India

0.4

-31.7

-27

Source: Factset. Past performance does not predict future returns. The performance calculation is based on GBP. Currency fluctuations will also affect the value of an investment.

AboutAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.9 billion in assets under management or advisory 4 . Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

4 Data as at 31 December 2025. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.

Further Information

For further information on the Company's investment strategy and portfolio construction approach as well as details of the portfolio market cap, regional and sector composition please refer to the latest factsheet.

Investment Objective

To achieve long-term capital appreciation, primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities that provide exposure to global emerging markets.

Summary of Investment Policy

The Company shall invest primarily in securities admitted to trading on any stock exchange (which may include stock exchanges in Developed Markets) that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in Global Emerging Markets (EMs), or that are domiciled in Developed Markets but at the time of investment, derive a majority of their economic value, revenues or profits from, or whose assets or cost base are mainly located in EMs.

The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

- Ends -

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 0181

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd

Prashant Khemka

Hiren Dasani

Via Burson Buchanan

Fadrique Balmaseda

Ben Hayward

Marex

Mark Thompson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6711

Eddie Nissen

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6713

Burson Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Henry Wilson

AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk


