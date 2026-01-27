Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Decimal Point Analytics (DPA): Decimal Point Analytics Announces Partnership with Intapp to Strengthen Data Management Workflows for Capital Markets in DealCloud

MUMBAI, India and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decimal Point Analytics, a leading global provider of data analytics and market research solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Intapp, a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in DPA's mission to deliver integrated, high-impact data solutions to the private equity, investment banking, and alternative asset management sectors.

Decimal Point Analytics partners with Intapp to strengthen data management workflows for capital markets in DealCloud

As the financial services landscape becomes increasingly data-driven, firms face the dual challenge of managing vast amounts of proprietary data while seeking actionable insights to drive deal flow. This partnership bridges that gap by combining Decimal Point Analytics' scale and deep data management expertise with the Intapp DealCloud platform. DPA will apply robust data stewardship, governance, and quality controls to ensure data is clean, consistent, and analytics-ready before it flows into DealCloud, enabling capital markets teams to use it with greater confidence for reporting, AI, and advanced analytics within a purpose-built architecture.

"Our clients in the private capital markets are constantly seeking ways to turn their data into a competitive advantage," said Shailesh Dhuri, CEO at Decimal Point Analytics. "By partnering with Intapp, we support DealCloud users with our expertise in data hygiene, enrichment, and CRM support, ensuring data is clean and well-governed so it can be confidently used for reporting, analytics, and AI. This synergy empowers our mutual clients to trust their data implicitly and execute transactions with greater speed and precision."

"Data is the lifeblood of the modern dealmaker, but without proper management, it can become a bottleneck," said Fabio Dias, Global Partner Leader at Intapp DealCloud. "Our partnership with Decimal Point Analytics, with its technical proficiency and financial acumen, helps ensure DealCloud users spend less time wrangling data and more time closing deals."

This partnership strengthens Decimal Point Analytics' commitment to expanding its technology ecosystem and providing holistic solutions that address the full lifecycle of investment management.

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a global provider of?AI-powered data analytics, delivering intelligent automation and predictive insights for faster, smarter decisions. www.decimalpointanalytics.com

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use.

Know More: intapp.com / LinkedIn.

Contact: Sailaja Das, sailaja.Das@decimalpointanalytics.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870259/DPA_Intapp_DealCloud.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/decimal-point-analytics-announces-partnership-with-intapp-to-strengthen-data-management-workflows-for-capital-markets-in-dealcloud-302670958.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
