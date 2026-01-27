Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of apM (APM). Trading for the APM/USDT pair will open at 09:00 UTC on January 29, 2026.

About apM (APM)

Operating under the slogan "AI-Powered Innovation in the Fashion Industry," apM is a blockchain project developed in strategic partnership with apM Group, one of the world's leading wholesale fashion conglomerates with over 30 years of industry presence.

The apM Project bridges the apM, apM Luxe, and apM PLACE wholesale fashion malls, leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to digitize the traditional fashion wholesale ecosystem. By introducing electronic payment infrastructure, on-chain reward systems, and AI-powered data services, the project aims to modernize transaction workflows and improve operational efficiency across the industry.

Designed with practical utility at its core, the apM token economy focuses on real-world usage and user loyalty rather than speculative mechanisms. Token holders gain access to tiered membership systems that unlock tangible benefits, including transaction fee discounts, digital payments, reward programs, and access to partner-only services.

By integrating on-chain and off-chain verification mechanisms, apM enables seamless participation for both blockchain-native users and traditional merchants, creating a secure, efficient, and globally scalable trading environment for buyers and wholesalers.

Tokenomics

Token Name: apM

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 1,812,500,000 APM

Blockchain: ERC-20 (Ethereum)

Token Utility

Technology Module Deployment

apM is used to deploy AI, blockchain, and reward technology modules across various projects and industry applications, forming the foundational infrastructure of the ecosystem.

Ecosystem Expansion

The token supports the expansion of applications into new projects and industries, contributing to a broader user base and an extended service scope.

Governance and Holder Benefits

apM enables governance participation and provides token holders with tiered exclusive benefits, including instant settlement and fee discounts where permitted by law.

Utility-Driven Growth Cycle

By linking technology deployment, ecosystem expansion, and holder benefits, APM establishes a virtuous cycle that increases token utility and reinforces the scalability and sustainability of the ecosystem.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Sale 1.66% Team 10% Advisor & Partner 10% Marketing 10% Payment Pool 20% Reserve 10% Global Expansion 18.84% User Reward 20%

Roadmap

Project Foundation

Establishment of strategic partnership with apM Group, design of token economy, and development of AI and blockchain infrastructure.

Platform and Infrastructure Development

Deployment of blockchain-based payment systems, on-chain reward infrastructure, and AI-powered data services tailored to the fashion wholesale industry.

Product Deployment and Ecosystem Expansion

Launch of membership platforms, digital voucher solutions, and AI services across participating malls and affiliated merchants.

Global Growth and Cross-Industry Expansion

Expansion of services to global buyers, integration with additional industries, and scaling of real-world token utility across diverse commercial scenarios.

Learn More About APM Coin (APM)

Website: https://apm.fashion/

Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/apmcoin

Telegram: https://t.me/apmcoin_official

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

