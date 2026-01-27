Coste, a longtime leader at pan-European ERP provider Forterro, will be a Battery executive-in-residence

Battery Ventures, the global, technology-focused investment firm, announced it has hired former Forterro executive David Coste as an executive-in-residence based in its London office, effective next month.

David Coste, a former Forterro executive who begins a new executive-in-residence role with global investment firm Battery Ventures in London in February.

At Battery, Coste will work closely with Battery Partner Zak Ewen and General Partner Morad Elhafed, among others, to help source and evaluate business-technology investments throughout Europe. Battery first opened its London office in 2016 and, since 2005, has completed more than 150 transactions across 13 countries including the U.K., Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden and Norway.

"We're thrilled to have David join our team in London after watching the significant impact he's had at Forterro over the last seven years," said Battery's Ewen, who helps lead the company's London office. "With AI transforming virtually every technology company today-including smaller, founder-owned companies in Europe-it's a perfect time for us to leverage David's expertise as a proven leader capable of guiding market-leading software companies through transformation and growth."

Coste was most recently a president at Forterro, a company that sells specialized software to industrial businesses, including those in the manufacturing, wholesale and craftsmen sectors. In his most recent role, he helped drive M&A for the company and worked to transform operations within Forterro's key business units. Prior to that, he ran the company's operations in western and northern Europe. Coste began his career in France and previously held senior sales positions at software companies including Infor, ITESOFT and IFS.

"Having worked closely with Battery over the years, it's exciting to officially join the team and become directly involved in the investment process," Coste said. "I'm looking forward to working with innovative businesses and talented management teams across Europe."

Battery first invested in Forterro's original business, Swedish ERP provider Jeeves Information Systems, in 2012, later creating a platform to acquire more companies. Battery sold a majority stake in Forterro to Partners Group in 2022 and remains an investor in the company.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure and AI, healthcare IT, and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

