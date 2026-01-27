A new BearingPoint study shows that while planning is widely recognized as critical, most organizations still struggle to integrate processes, systems, and decision-making across functions.

Key findings

Only 8% of organizations have fully integrated, end-to-end planning processes that align sales, operations, and finance under a single framework.

Despite its strategic importance, planning remains largely siloed, with around 70% of organizations relying on informal coordination or disconnected processes.

Fragmented IT landscapes continue to hold planning back, as nearly half of companies still depend heavily on spreadsheets or manual solutions.

Investment momentum is strong, with two-thirds of organizations planning to invest in new or upgraded planning solutions within the next five years, show strong interest in AI-driven forecasting and advanced analytics.

Planning has become a strategic priority for organizations across industries, yet most companies still struggle to translate this importance into truly integrated execution. According to a new study by management and technology consultancy BearingPoint, nearly all surveyed organizations recognize planning as critical to business success, but only a small fraction have achieved end-to-end integrated planning across functions.

The study, Next Gen Integrated Planning Excellence in a volatile world, highlights a widening gap between ambition and reality. While 95 of respondents consider planning essential for resilience and competitiveness, just 8 report having a fully integrated planning process that connects sales, operations, and finance under a unified framework. In practice, most organizations continue to plan in silos, limiting transparency, agility, and decision quality.

"Planning has moved firmly onto the strategic agenda, but execution has not kept pace," said Christian Opitz, Partner at BearingPoint. "Many organizations recognize that integrated planning is critical to navigating volatility, yet their processes, systems, and decision-making remain fragmented. Closing this gap requires more than incremental improvements. It calls for end-to-end integration, stronger cross-functional collaboration, and modern planning capabilities that support faster, more informed decisions."

Strategic importance meets structural and technological fragmentation

BearingPoint's research shows that planning is no longer viewed as a back-office function. It is increasingly seen as a driver of efficiency, risk management, and long-term value creation. However, fragmented processes, weak cross-functional collaboration, and inconsistent governance continue to prevent organizations from realizing this potential. Around 70 of companies still rely on informal coordination or disconnected processes rather than structured, integrated business planning.

Technology maturity further amplifies these challenges. Outdated and fragmented IT landscapes remain a significant barrier to planning excellence. Only 14 of surveyed organizations report having a mostly/fully integrated planning tool landscape, while nearly half still depend heavily on spreadsheets or manual solutions. Limited system integration leads to data inconsistencies, manual workarounds, and reduced scalability, particularly in volatile market environments.

Best practices lag, but investment momentum is building

Despite the availability of proven planning methodologies such as rolling forecasts, scenario planning, and constrained and unconstrained planning, adoption remains limited. Fewer than one-third of respondents use rolling forecasts, and more than half fail to integrate operational and financial planning outputs. As a result, 56 of organizations see significant room for improvement in planning outcomes, and only 8 report being fully satisfied with their current planning approach.

At the same time, organizations are beginning to respond. Two-thirds of respondents plan to invest in new or upgraded planning solutions within the next five years, with growing interest in AI-driven forecasting, advanced analytics, and cloud-based planning platforms. These investments signal a clear recognition that integrated, technology-enabled planning is essential to remain competitive in an increasingly complex and uncertain environment.

"Closing integration gaps, institutionalizing best practices, and investing in modern planning platforms will enable organizations to shift from reactive, fragmented planning toward a resilient, integrated planning excellence model that delivers lasting strategic value," concludes Dr. Frank Tiefenbeck, Partner at BearingPoint.

About the study

The study is based on a survey of 193 executives and senior professionals across seven European countries and eight industries, including automotive, industrial products, consumer goods, life sciences, retail, banking, chemicals and insurance. Participants represent key functions, including finance, operations, supply chain, and procurement.

