Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
Tuinmaximaal opens second UK showroom in Leicester

LEICESTER, England, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuinmaximaal is expanding its presence in the United Kingdom with a new 1,200 m² showroom in Leicester, located within the outdoor living mall of Fonteyn in Leicester.

Rob van Dijck (CEO Tuinmaximaal - right) with Marcus Sleath (director Fonteyn - left) in the showroom

Growing demand for outdoor living

Since entering the UK market in late 2023, more than 1,200 British households have chosen a modular veranda or glass sliding door system from the Dutch specialist. According to Tuinmaximaal, interest in flexible outdoor solutions continues to increase.

Across Europe Tuinmaximaal delivers over 30,000 orders per year, with a growing number of showrooms in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom. From the state-of-the-art logistics facility of over 27,000 square meters in total in the Netherlands, orders are shipped across Europe.

Showroom in Leicester

The new showroom gives visitors an impression of various models and extension options, including sliding doors and accessories. A local customer service team is available for detailed advice.

"With the showroom in Leicester, we bring the outdoor living experience closer to the customer across the United Kingdom, combined with Fonteyn's inspiring product range" says Rob van Dijck, CEO of Tuinmaximaal. "It helps homeowners orient themselves and explore what is possible in their own garden."

Modular, self-assembly veranda systems

Tuinmaximaal develops modular veranda systems designed for self-assembly and provides tools, instructions and online installation videos with each purchase. Customers preferring professional installation can rely on selected installation partners.

More information

Opening hours and showroom details can be found at www.tuinmaximaal.co.uk.

Note to editors

Tuinmaximaal is a leading European supplier of verandas and glass sliding doors. The company is known for offering affordable, high-quality and stylish products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869682/Tuinmaximaal_Rob_Marcus.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869683/Tuinmaximaal_Veranda_Black.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869684/Tuinmaximaal_Veranda_White.jpg

One of the veranda's visible with steel look sliding doors

One of the veranda's visible with shading panels

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tuinmaximaal-opens-second-uk-showroom-in-leicester-302670282.html

