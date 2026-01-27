Anzeige
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Expands Direct Operations to Austria

New country organization to launch April 1, 2026, enhancing local service, education, and market responsiveness

DIEBURG, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ - POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics announced today that Austria will become its next direct market effective April 1, 2026. The company will transition from a distributor-led model to a dedicated local country organization, strengthening its direct commercial presence in Europe.

The move is part of POLYTECH's long-term strategy to operate closer to surgeons, clinics, and clinical partners through direct ordering, local customer support, and enhanced market responsiveness. The Austrian organization will also expand the company's focus on training and professional education, supporting sustained clinical collaboration.

With Austria joining the Go-Direct model, POLYTECH now operates through its own country organizations in Germany, Italy, Israel, France, Mexico, Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland), United Kingdom, Poland and now Austria

"Establishing direct operations in Austria represents an important step in strengthening our local presence in key European markets," said Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics. "Dedicated country organizations allow us to support surgeons and clinical partners through direct structures, consistent service, and long-term market commitment."

Building a Local Organization with Continuity and Expertise

POLYTECH will establish a local legal entity in Austria and build the organization with a focus on continuity and operational stability. The company will draw on the experience and established market knowledge of the local team previously operating through Bondimed Aesthetics GmbH to ensure a smooth transition for customers and partners.

POLYTECH also announced that Brigitte Kann will assume the role of Managing Director of POLYTECH Austria effective April 1, 2026. Kann brings extensive leadership experience in pharmaceutical and medical device environments, including senior roles in Austrian and international sales organizations. She joins POLYTECH from Bondimed Aesthetics, where she served as Managing Director for more than ten years.

"Brigitte's experience in the Austrian market and her track record in building customer partnerships will support a stable and forward-looking development of our local organization," Hemmrich added.

"The transition to direct operations creates a strong foundation for long-term development of the Austrian market," said Brigitte Kann, Managing Director, POLYTECH Austria. "By combining local expertise with POLYTECH's international structures, we will further strengthen our clinical support and professional education - with a clear focus on sustainable partnerships with surgeons and clinics across Austria."

Part of a Broader European Growth Strategy

The Austrian transition supports POLYTECH's broader strategy of expanding direct presence in selected international markets. The company's approach emphasizes local proximity, structured commercial execution, and sustainable long-term market development. Through the Austrian organization, POLYTECH aims to further strengthen local value delivery by combining direct supply structures with ongoing education and partnership initiatives.

About POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics is a Germany-based medical technology company focused on breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. With 40 years of manufacturing experience, the company supplies products to surgeons and healthcare providers in over 90 countries. POLYTECH combines in-house development, manufacturing expertise, and education initiatives to support clinical practice in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

