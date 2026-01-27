Multiverse to deliver AI skills to 100,000 German workers through acquisition of StackFuel

Berlin HQ'd data and AI upskilling provider becomes part of Multiverse, Europe's only EdTech unicorn

Terms see substantial investment into StackFuel's team and product, in response to rising demand for upskilling and workforce transformation at scale

Multiverse's AI upskilling programmes ideally match StackFuel's deep local expertise, strong customer network, and 92% programme completion rate

BERLIN and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiverse has completed the acquisition of StackFuel, Germany's leading provider of data and AI training, in a bid to accelerate workforce skills in Europe's largest economy. Together the two companies have set an immediate goal to train 100,000 German workers in AI skills. StackFuel delivers training for large corporates like Mercedes Benz, IAV and Telefónica and was founded by Leo Marose and Stefan Berntheisel, who both join the senior leadership within the combined entity. The acquisition is the conclusion of a funding process for the fast growing startup as the team seeks further scale in response to rising demand.

Multiverse and StackFuel's shared mission contributes to Germany's ambition to become an AI nation and close the current AI and data skills gap. Upskilling will be decisive for the country, equipping individuals for new roles, enabling companies to enhance productivity and competitiveness, and driving economic growth. IAB research has shown the use of AI could increase Germany's GDP by up to €4.5 trillion over the next 15 years. Combining Multiverse's advanced AI expertise with StackFuel's deep track record in the German market and best in class programme completion rate (92%) will rapidly deliver AI upskilling across Germany's workforce at scale.

Leo Marose, Co-founder and CEO of StackFuel:

"Germany can prosper in the age of AI, but what is holding us back isn't desire or technology, it's the skills of individual workers to make use of new technology. 70 percent of workers in Germany are not offered any AI training and thus lack the ability to fully embrace its possibility. We have built StackFuel to become Germany's leading online training provider in data and AI. Joining forces with Multiverse now gives us the resources to deliver critical training necessary for workers at an even larger scale, matching the urgency of the challenge. For this reason, we as founders decided to combine our strengths with Multiverse."

Multiverse is Europe's only EdTech unicorn and largest AI upskilling platform, partnering with over 1,500 global companies. Its upskilling programmes are aligned to each organisation's strategic goals and combine AI-driven learning with human coaching. This acquisition forms part of a European expansion strategy for the London HQ'd business, who are a participant in the EU-AI Champions Initiative and thereby have committed to establishing Europe as a global leader in AI development and application. Multiverse GmbH courses have been accredited in Germany (AZAV) and the company has been delivering training there since 2025.

Euan Blair, Founder and CEO of Multiverse:

"There is no more urgent mission than equipping the workforce to win in the AI era. Whether it's capturing AI's potential productivity enhancements, or mitigating the risks of labor market transformation, our economies require AI skills at every level of the workforce. Leo and Stefan have built an outstanding product that answers the challenge and is already used by some of Germany's most recognised brands. The StackFuel team should be incredibly proud of what they've built, and excited about the journey to scale that we are embarking on together."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869619/StackFuel_Multiverse.jpg

