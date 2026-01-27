Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 27-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 12.00% Notes due 27/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of BRL10,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3275404591 -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL139757 due 18/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3156100284 -- GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Tower Bridge Funding 2026-1 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2073; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3249732655 -- thereof) securities Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 20/01/2073; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3249732903 -- thereof) securities Class X Fixed Rate Notes due 20/01/2073; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3249733620 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by ARABIAN PIPES CO due 28/01/ Securitised XS3283451378 -- 2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1.33 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 14/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3239627667 -- each) derivatives Securities due 02/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3239627741 -- each) derivatives Securities due 28/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Debt and GBP1.00 each) debt-like XS3188457868 -- securities Securities due 28/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Debt and GBP1.00 each) debt-like XS3188457942 -- securities Securities due 03/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3239627311 -- each) derivatives Securities due 27/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3167787046 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 28/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 each) Securitised XS3239704912 -- derivatives Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 27/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3280329452 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 26/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and instruments to bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess debt-like XS3280516132 -- thereof up to and including USD399,000) securities Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 4.63% Notes due 27/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD100,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3280517965 -- securities 4.67% Notes due 27/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD100,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3280517700 -- securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

