Alternative Ballistics Corporation Announces Major Milestone: Now Publicly Quoted Under ALBC Symbol

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 26, 2026 -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation ("Alternative Ballistics" or the "Company"), a public safety technology company, today announced a significant corporate milestone with its transition to having its shares quoted under the stock symbol ALBC-

Becoming a publicly quoted company marks a transformative step in Alternative Ballistics' growth strategy and reflects years of disciplined execution, innovation, and commitment to delivering next-generation public safety solutions. The Company believes this milestone positions it to accelerate commercialization, expand strategic partnerships, and build long-term shareholder value.

"This is a defining moment for Alternative Ballistics," said Vanessa Luna, Chair of the Board. "Trading publicly under the ALBC symbol validates the strength of our vision, the dedication of our team, and the confidence we have in our technology roadmap and market opportunity."

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Leading up to its public market debut, the Company remained focused on a series of operational, technical, and strategic initiatives designed to support and strengthen Alternative Ballistics' position for transition to the public markets:

Product Development: The Company implemented design enhancements to maintain compatibility with emerging custom sighting systems and expand functionality across additional firearm platforms. These developments reflect the Company's commitment to adaptability, performance, and real-world usability.

"The receipt of our stock symbol reflects the culmination of years of deliberate preparation, organizational perseverance, and sustained operational progress," said Jason LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Ballistics. "Over this period, we refined product designs, engaged with end users and partners domestically and internationally, and enhanced our operational and governance framework in accordance with public company standards."

Looking Ahead

As a publicly traded company, Alternative Ballistics plans to leverage increased access to capital markets to support research and development, expand commercialization efforts, and pursue strategic initiatives aligned with its mission.

"We are entering our next chapter with focus, discipline, and excitement as ALBC," added Steven Luna, Chief Executive Officer. "Our priority remains in execution and consistently striving to deliver innovative solutions, while building a company that creates sustainable value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

Looking ahead, Alternative Ballistics intends to explore the launch of The Home Defense, a consumer-focused application of its technology, in 2026, subject to market conditions, regulatory considerations, and ongoing development milestones. The Company anticipates that this initiative could significantly broaden its addressable market while remaining firmly aligned with its core commitments to performance, safety, and responsible innovation. Management believes this potential expansion represents a natural extension of the Company's existing capabilities and intellectual property.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Company's flagship product, The Alternative, is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under the Home Defense brand. This offering is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to advance the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

