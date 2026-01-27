Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 09:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huahui Health Ltd.: Libevitug Approved in China as First-in-Class Hepatitis D Treatment

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huahui Health announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted conditional approval to its Libevitug injection for chronic hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection in adults with or without compensated cirrhosis. Libevitug is a human monoclonal antibody targeting the PreS1 domain of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and HDV envelope proteins, blocking viral entry into hepatocytes. As a groundbreaking advance in viral hepatitis care, it is China's first approved HDV therapy and a first-in-class antibody for viral hepatitis, addressing a critical clinical gap.

Libevitug Injection

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HDV affects nearly 5% (an estimated 12 million) of people with chronic HBV infection. HDV-HBV co-infection is considered the most severe form of chronic viral hepatitis due to more rapid progression towards hepatocellular carcinoma and liver-related death.

Libevitug was previously granted "Breakthrough Therapy Designation" by China's NMPA and the U.S. FDA. Data from its pivotal registrational study (HH003-204) were presented as a Late-Breaker Abstract at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). This international, multicenter, randomized, controlled, open-label Phase IIb clinical trial demonstrated that Libevitug was significantly superior to the control group across primary and secondary efficacy endpoints including combined response, virological response, alanine aminotransferase (ALT) normalization rate, and improvement in liver stiffness. The drug also showed favorable tolerability and a satisfactory safety profile. At Week 48, the combined response rate reached 44.1%, along with an HDV RNA virological response rate of 60% and an ALT normalization rate of 70%, and a significant, sustained improvement in liver stiffness. Libevitug is poised to provide a novel and accessible treatment option for hepatitis D patients worldwide.

Huahui Health is dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class therapies, with a strategic focus on viral hepatitis, liver diseases, and oncology. It has established an integrated R&D system covering the entire drug development process, enabling it to continuously deliver breakthrough therapies for patients across the globe.

About Huahui Health

Huahui Health is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Beijing, dedicated to innovating breakthrough therapies in virology, hepatology and oncology through its proprietary, world-class drug development platforms.

For more information, please visit www.huahuihealth.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870364/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libevitug-approved-in-china-as-first-in-class-hepatitis-d-treatment-302670995.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.