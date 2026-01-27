Maveric Systems Recognised as a Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix 2025 Assessments

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maveric Systems, a niche banking and financial services technology specialist, announced that it has been recognised as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix 2025 and Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix 2025 assessments.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is a global benchmark assessing technology providers on Market Impact as well as Vision & Capability dimensions. For the 2025 PEAK Matrix assessments, Everest Group evaluated 41 leading providers in Banking IT Services and 32 providers in Payments IT Services.

The recognition underscores Maveric's 25-year commitment to banking and its position as a technology services specialist, engineering trust in an AI-first banking world. Maveric's placement as a Major Contender reflects its unique ability to combine deep domain expertise and institutionalised knowledge with targeted AI investments and transparent customer engagement.

By leveraging extensive libraries and data models across retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management and capital markets, Maveric helps CXOs navigate AI transformation confidently while achieving real outcomes in data trust, quality, reliability, and customer intelligence.

"This recognition reflects our relentless focus on enabling financial institutions to thrive in their transformation journeys," said P. Venkatesh, Director and Co-founder at Maveric. "As AI reshapes the industry, we leverage our deep banking expertise to ensure AI technology delivers measurable business outcomes and supports a reliable pathway to an AI-first banking world."

Maveric's AI@Scale framework, supported by proprietary platforms such as Prism, Pulse, InsightHub and EdgeOps, allows banks to move beyond experimentation with a trusted partner. By utilising proven reference architecture and design patterns, underpinned by robust reinforcement learning pillars that improve accuracy, relevance, and explainability for banking-specific use cases, Maveric ensures that AI adoption is scalable, governable and aligned with evolving regulatory standards.

About Maveric Systems

Established in 2000, Maveric Systems is a niche banking and financial services technology specialist, driving operations and technology transformation with AI, data, and automation. Our deep domain expertise across retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management, and capital markets enables us to translate the complexities of banking into actionable modernisation paths.

With sharply focused AI-powered platforms and services, we enable CXOs to navigate the complexities of the AI era. Our AI-led strategic advisory & consulting, BFS specialist AI talent, ability to establish an AI Centre of Excellence, and aid in the right platform and tool selection to ensure AI is implemented with reliability and transparency. CXOs trust us to implement AI safely in highly regulated environments, ensuring that every innovation is governed, reliable, and aligned to the bank's long-term success.

