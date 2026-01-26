Xos, Inc.: Xos expands Hub lineup with three capacity options, making mobile charging accessible to all fleets

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today unveiled three new capacity configurations of the Xos Hub mobile energy storage system. With this expanded lineup, the company makes rapid-deployment charging infrastructure accessible to fleets of all sizes and duty cycles, opening up new market opportunities. Building on the proven reliability of the Xos Hub platform, these new configurations strengthen Xos's position to capture significant market share in the rapidly growing commercial EV charging sector.

The expanded lineup brings new levels of power, flexibility, and reliability to fleets of all sizes, removing traditional barriers to fleet electrification by offering right-sized solutions at competitive price points. Each configuration is designed to meet diverse operational needs while maintaining the proven performance of the Xos Hub platform, which can significantly accelerate deployment timelines-with simple installations completed in days versus the months or years typical of conventional charging infrastructure.





The 210 kWh Hub delivers an optimized, cost-effective solution for Class 1 and Class 2 vehicle applications, including delivery vans, service trucks, and light-duty commercial fleets. With a starting price of approximately $158,000, this entry configuration makes mobile charging economically viable for a broader range of fleet operators who previously faced prohibitive infrastructure costs. This model features two CCS1 charging heads with NACS compatibility available, providing flexible charging for multiple vehicles per deployment cycle.

The 420 kWh Hub represents a 50% capacity increase over the previous 280 kWh generation, enabling fleets to charge 15-20 commercial vehicles per cycle while maintaining the critical sub-10,000 lb weight threshold. This ensures the unit remains towable by standard ¾-ton pickup trucks without requiring a commercial driver's license, preserving the rapid-deployment advantage that defines the Hub platform. With four CCS1 charging heads and expanded cable configurations, the 420 kWh variant delivers higher throughput without sacrificing portability or ease of relocation.

The 630 kWh Hub configuration addresses the most demanding applications, including medium-duty and heavy-duty electric trucks that require substantial energy. Despite the industry-leading 630 kWh capacity, Xos engineers maintained the same compact form factor as lower-capacity variants, achieving superior power density compared to competing solutions in the market. This engineering achievement enables fleet operators to deploy maximum charging capability in space-constrained environments while maintaining full portability for seasonal or project-based operations.

For the largest fleet operations, the Hub's modular design will enable multiple units (up to 10) to be connected together with a single tie to the grid, providing total capacity exceeding 6 MWh. This scalable architecture allows fleet operators to start with a right-sized deployment and expand charging capacity as their electric fleet grows, all while leveraging a single utility interconnection point to minimize infrastructure costs and complexity.

All three Hub configurations will hold UL 9540 A certification in 2026, a critical safety standard for energy storage systems, enabling seamless integration as both portable rapid-deployment charging infrastructure and permanent fixed installations, providing fleet operators unprecedented flexibility to right-size their charging infrastructure investments. When deployed as permanent infrastructure, the Hub delivers DC fast charging capability at a fraction of the cost of conventional utility-connected charging stations, eliminating costly trenching, electrical service upgrades, and extended permitting timelines.

The expanded Hub lineup will begin customer deliveries in Q1 2026, with all three capacity options available for immediate order. The phased rollout reflects Xos's commitment to disciplined production scaling and quality assurance as the Company expands its mobile charging infrastructure portfolio.

"We are expanding charging access, supporting diverse fleet types, and making it more flexible to rapidly deploy charging infrastructure as the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow every year," said Aldan Shank, Director of Mobile Charging Products at Xos. "The expanded Hub lineup reflects direct feedback from fleet operators who need solutions tailored to their specific operational requirements. By offering three distinct configurations at competitive price points, we're removing the barriers that have prevented many fleets from transitioning to electric."

The expanded Hub lineup builds on proven customer success across diverse applications. Previous Hub deployments with customers including SparkCharge, CalTrans, and Xcel Energy have demonstrated the platform's reliability and versatility in real-world conditions; from emergency roadside charging services to infrastructure support during grid events and utility fleet operations. These field-validated insights directly informed the development of the three new capacity configurations, ensuring each variant addresses specific operational challenges while bringing the same proven technology to new fleet segments.

Traditional fixed charging infrastructure often requires six to eighteen months for utility interconnection and installation, with costs frequently exceeding $150,000 per charging station. The Xos Hub eliminates these barriers by providing fully functional, UL-certified charging capability that can be operational within hours of delivery, fundamentally changing the economics and timeline of fleet electrification.

As battery capacities in commercial vehicles continue to increase, the availability of higher-capacity mobile charging solutions becomes increasingly critical to fleet operational efficiency. The Hub's modular design allows for daisy-chaining multiple units to create even higher capacity charging sites, providing scalability that matches fleet growth trajectories. The expanded Hub capacity options position Xos to capture market share across the full spectrum of commercial fleet applications, from last-mile delivery to regional haul operations.

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "likely," "plan," "possible," "project," "potential," "predict," "seem," "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "target," "opportunity," "may," "might," "could," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements about expected UL-certification for Xos Hub products, the speed and ease of product deployment and the potential market for, and pricing of, Xos Hub products. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to; (i) the expected pricing and competitiveness of Xos Hub products; (ii) Xos's ability to obtain UL-certification for its Xos Hub products; (iii) market demand; (iv) competitive conditions; (v) Xos's liquidity and access to capital when needed; (vi) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages; (vii) cost increases and delays in production due to tariffs or uncertainty around tariffs; and (viii) changes in the industries in which Xos operates.All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at https://www.xostrucks.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

