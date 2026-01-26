Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A1W6BV | ISIN: US78081T1043
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:08
11,620 Euro
+0,26 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYCE GLOBAL TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYCE GLOBAL TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50012,10010:36
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 22:00 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royce Global Value Trust: Royce Global Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of Dec 31, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • A closed-end fund that invests in global equities using a disciplined value approach
  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 110,157 shares
  • Fund's adviser has more than 50 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

CLOSING PRICES AS OF 12/31/25


NAV

15.24

MKT

13.11

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN AS OF 12/31/25

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One-Month*

2.62

5.16

One-Year

23.22

24.07

Three-Year

16.96

17.71

Five-Year

6.31

5.51

10-Year

10.05

10.24




*Not Annualized

Important Performance and Expense Information

All performance information reflects past performance, is presented on a total return basis, and reflects the reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Returns as of the most recent month-end may be obtained at www.royceinvest.com. The market price of the Fund's shares will fluctuate, so that shares may be worth more or less than their original cost when sold.

The Fund invests primarily in securities of small-cap and mid-cap companies, which may involve considerably more risk than investing in larger-cap companies. The Fund's broadly diversified portfolio does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its net assets in foreign securities, which may involve political, economic, currency and other risks not encountered in U.S. investments.

PORTFOLIO DIAGNOSTICS


Average Market Cap1

$3351.6M

Weighted Average P/E2

26.6x

Weighted Average P/B2

3.2x

Net Assets

$100.0M

1Geometric Average: This weighted calculation uses each portfolio holding's market cap in a way designed to not skew the effect of very large or small holdings; instead, it aims to better identify the portfolio's center, which Royce believes offers a more accurate measure of average market cap than a simple mean or median.

2Harmonic Average: This weighted calculation evaluates a portfolio as if it were a single stock and measures it overall. It compares the total market value of the portfolio to the portfolio's share in the earnings of its underlying stocks.

The Price-Earnings, or P/E, ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its trailing 12-month earnings-per-share (EPS). The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings (7% of portfolio holdings as of 12/31/25). The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.

The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.

Portfolio Composition

TOP 10 POSITIONS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO
CHANGE)

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

5.2

Sprott

4.5

Alamos Gold Cl. A

3.6

Protector Forsikring

3.3

Stadio Holdings

3.0

APi Group

2.4

Phoenix Financial

2.0

Littelfuse

1.9

TMX Group

1.8

SEI Investments

1.7

TOP FIVE SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO
CHANGE)

Financials

30.0

Industrials

26.5

Materials

11.4

Information Technology

11.0

Cash and Cash Equivalents

6.6

Recent Developments
The investment goal of Royce Global Trust is long-term growth of capital. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock, and at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States. Royce & Associates, LP manages the Fund.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Global Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRGTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.royceinvest.com.

An investor in Royce Global Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, charges, and expenses carefully before purchasing share's of the Fund's common stock.

Important Disclosure Information
Closed-End Funds are registered investment companies whose shares of common stock may trade at a discount to their net asset value. Shares of each Fund's common stock are also subject to the market risks of investing in the underlying portfolio securities held by the Fund. Royce Fund Services, LLC. ("RFS") is a member of FINRA and has filed this material with FINRA on behalf of each Fund. RFS does not serve as a distributor or as an underwriter to the closed-end funds.

SOURCE Royce Global Value Trust

